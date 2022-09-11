Read full article on original website
Indiana city settles with DOJ over ADA complaint
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clarksville has reached a settlement with the Department of Justice Monday, in an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint filed in April 2022. The lawsuit claimed that, in 2015, the town's police department took away a job offer from a "qualified officer" because of his HIV diagnosis. The man, who has remained anonymous, worked for the police department as a volunteer reserve officer for more than a year before the department offered him a full-time position.
Judge rules former LMPD officer violated teen's constitutional rights during 2018 traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has determined that a Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) officer violated a teenager's rights during a viral traffic stop in 2018. In his ruling on Thursday, Judge Greg Stivers says former LMPD officer Kevin Crawford violated Tae-Ahn Lea's fourth amendment right against unreasonable search and seizure.
Kelly Goodlett named in new civil lawsuit by Breonna Taylor's neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Breonna Taylor's neighbors are now suing another former Louisville Metro Police officer who pleaded guilty to federal charges in late August. Chelsey Napper and Cody Etherton filed the new civil lawsuit against Kelly Goodlett on Tuesday, weeks after she pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge.
Trial for ex-LMPD officer who fired shots night Breonna Taylor died delayed nearly a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for the former Louisville Metro Police officer charged for firing shots the night Breonna Taylor died is being delayed nearly a year. Brett Hankison is one of the four officers federally charged in connection with the death of Taylor in March 2020. He's the...
LMPD announces second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) announced today a second impound lot amnesty period for vehicle owners. As Louisville Metro Government continues to work towards mitigating tow lot overcrowding, the city will offer a second amnesty period which will begin on Sept. 19 and go until Sept. 23.
Here's what Democrat mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg plans to do on Day One if elected
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With Louisville's mayoral election fewer than two months away, candidate Craig Greenberg (D) added a proposed policy to his 'All In' public safety plan to address record gun violence in the Metro. On Wednesday, Greenberg hosted a news conference to announce his priorities if he were...
Mayoral candidate calls on DOJ to release report on city, LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In a Tuesday news conference the Republican candidate for Louisville mayor said he wants the Department of Justice to release its investigative report into Louisville Metro Police and Metro Government. The DOJ launched a "patterns and practices" investigation into LMPD and the Metro Government 18 months...
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Federal trial delayed for former LMPD detective charged in Breonna Taylor raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial for a former LMPD detective federally charged in connection to the 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor's home has been delayed until 2023. Brett Hankison was federally indicted on charges of deprivation of rights last month. The indictment against Brett Hankison accuses him of using...
'There's no difference between you and the people unhoused next door to you': Louisville sees controversy over houseless ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Coalition for the Homeless called on Metro Council to oppose a new ordinance amendment aimed at changing how Louisville deals with people camping out and storing their property in public. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, activists with several organizations spoke on the topic, calling...
Identity of S. 7th Street homicide victim released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the man shot and killed early Sunday in the Taylor Berry neighborhood has been released. Jesse Workman, 36, died of a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. September 11 in the 2100 block of S. 7th Street.
Parents, be prepared | Louisville interstate closure may cause JCPS bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parents, just as a heads up; a Louisville interstate closure may affect Jefferson County Public School (JCPS) buses for several days. In a press release, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said I-71 South between the Watterson Expressway and Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed for 10 days starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
Workplace accident leaves 1 person seriously injured at Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a workplace accident at a restaurant on South Hurstbourne Parkway earlier this week. According to Louisville Metro Police, around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with the department's Sixth Division responded to the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway on a report of a person down.
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
Louisville man accused in series of robberies indicted by Jefferson County grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a man for a series of robberies committed in the Louisville area during a two-year period. Ryan Wilson, 30, is facing 22 counts of first-degree robbery (complicity), assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The indictment...
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Shooting on Zorn Ave. leaves man wounded
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded in a shooting this morning at an apartment complex in the Brownsboro Zorn neighborhood. Louisville Metro police called to the 700 block of Zorn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. found the victim, an adult man. He was taken to University Hospital for treatment....
Louisville police arrest man in fatal Beechmont shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood nd police have arrested a suspect. Louisville Metro Police Department Fourth Division officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a call of a shooting in the 200 block of East Wampum Avenue, according to a press release.
Louisville organization works to stop vandalism after local park targeted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Our Place at Ben Washer Park got a new coat of paint after someone vandalized the building over the weekend. Employees with Codes and Regulations told WHAS11 that Monday was their eighth time covering graffiti on the building this year. Executive Director of Bridge Kids International, Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said it's halting their project.
