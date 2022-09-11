Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces September winners
Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the September Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Lola Gamble, 1211 Cook’s Terrace; June B. Lane, 2850 McCoy Street; Earl and Effie Chapman, 2028 Pineneedle Path and Tom and Betsy Parker, 4512 Preston Drive.
Johnson City Press
Business pitch contest to link SWVA entrepreneurs with Hard Rock Bristol
RICHMOND – It’s a Hard Rock life for the future winners of a business contest aimed at linking local women-and minority-owned businesses with Virginia’s newest casino. Sandy Ratliff, vice president for community innovation at Virginia Community Capital, says VCC and the Virginia Small Business Administration are hosting a business pitch contest intended to link the Hard Rock Casino in Bristol with businesses led by black, indigenous, person-of-color (BIPOC) and/or women owners across Southwest Virginia.
Race to Build: Building homes and stability in the Tri-Cities
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – While drivers hit the pavement at Bristol Motor Speedway, groups of college students will be outside of the speedway hard at work building houses for members of our community. This is part of the 6th annual Race to Build hosted by Appalachia Service Project (ASP). Students from previous Race to Build […]
Johnson City Press
Laid back and lavish: Gate City salon aims for quality experience
GATE CITY — Paige Seaver always knew she wanted to become a stylist, cutting and coloring hair to offer a customer’s desired look. But little did Seaver know she’d own a salon in her hometown before she was 25. “I knew I wanted to own a salon...
Kingsport re-entering public pension plan, Johnson City considering it
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — What seemed like a wise move at the time — ditching the traditional public-sector pension plan in favor of a 401k-like option — has become a liability for some area cities in the increasingly difficult task of attracting and retaining employees. Tuesday, Kingsport’s board of mayor and aldermen did something about […]
National builder cranking out homes in new Kingsport subdivision
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU announces new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture
East Tennessee State University has created a new Institute for Appalachian Music and Culture as part of the university’s Center of Excellence for Appalachian Studies and Services. The institute will become the center’s fourth component. It joins the Regional Resources Institute, the Archives of Appalachia and the Reece Museum....
wjhl.com
Jonesborough home with large lot now on the Market
(WJHL) Scott Smith, Realtor with Evans and Evans Real Estate shows us around this beautiful home with a finished basement now on the market in the Jonesborough area. For more information call Scott Smith at (423) 483-9488 or visit Evans and Evans Real Estate online.
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman announces shifts in leadership
KINGSPORT — Eastman recently announced leadership changes within the Kingsport-based global company. Eastman’s Mark Bogle has been appointed as vice president, Global Operations Excellence, a press release from the company said. According to the release, Bogle will be responsible for the company’s global Operations Center of Excellence, which will serve as the center that develops, maintains and governs operational playbooks and standards that drive excellence across the manufacturing organization.
Johnson City Press
Annual toy and hobby show to be held in Gray on Saturday
The Tri-Cities Toy & Hobby Show will be in a larger space at the Appalachian Fairgrounds on Saturday to raise money for disabled veterans in the region. Who: The annual event was started by Michael Stevens more than 17 years ago to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. He has since branched out to help other local charities raise funds for their causes.
Bristol casino grossed $14.3 million in August
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Hard Rock’s Bristol casino posted adjusted gross revenue (wagers minus winnings) of $14.3 million in August, its first full month of operation, up 22% from its take in July. The Virginia Lottery’s second official report on the new facility showed the amount spent on table games nearly doubled, from $1.5 million […]
Johnson City Press
Blue Highway Fest welcomes back bluegrass staple and many favorites
BIG STONE GAP — Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue may describe the first annual Blue Highway Fest coming to Big Stone Gap in October. Larry Roberts has worked with Big Stone Gap officials, members of bluegrass group Blue Highway and other area musicians to organize the first of what he hopes will be an annual fall music event for Southwest Virginia and surrounding states starting the weekend of Oct. 6-8.
Johnson City Press
Northeast Tennessee Tourism Assocation to host short-term rental worshops
KINGSPORT — If you’re interested in learning more about operating a short-term rental throughout the region, the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association has two dates you might want to circle on your calendar. NETTA will offer a short-term rental workshop in Erwin and another in Kingsport in October. The...
Bristol leaders approve Robert E. Lee School transformation
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Bristol leaders voted to move forward with a $30,000 bid that would turn what was once Robert E. Lee School into a six-loft apartment building. The structure stands on Oak Street near the former Virginia School Board building. The city currently owns the building. Leaders believe selling it would help the […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport bidding for former Colonial Heights Middle School
The city of Kingsport will bid to purchase the former Colonial Heights Middle School, but city officials said they are concerned about showing their hand to other bidders. Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said the bidding process for the school is not sealed and any other bidders will know what the city bid.
Kingsport Times-News
Cotton, "a special deer" at Bays Mountain, dies
KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium announced Wednesday the death of one of its white-tail deer, Cotton. City officials said Cotton died during the night Sunday and was found by staff the following morning.
Johnson City Press
ETSU cuts the ribbon on the Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity
For the first time in its eight-year history, East Tennessee State University’s Center of Excellence in Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity (CIIDI) has a physical space to call its own. On Wednesday, university officials celebrated the official ribbon cutting for the new space, located on the second floor of...
Getting rural counties online: State grants promise internet access to thousands in Tri-Cities region
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – A stark reality in an increasingly digital world lingers for thousands of Tennesseans living in the state’s most rural counties: having no access, or no reliable access, to highspeed internet at home. A Broadband Deployment Report published in 2020 by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reveals that one in six rural […]
Johnson City Press
Annual Gathering of Overmountain Men set for Sept. 24-25
ELIZABETHTON — The Gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals — that important event not just in the history of the region but also the American Revolutionary War — will once again be celebrated on the weekend of Sept. 24-25 at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
