Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-04-23-27-34
(one, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:
01-04-23-27-34
(one, four, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0