Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 3 Evening” game were:
0-6-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(zero, six, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0