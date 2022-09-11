SALT LAKE CITY- One of the highlights from last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah was safety RJ Hubert’s pick six. While having your defense snag a pass and take it in the opposite direction for a score is always fun, the play had added meaning helping to extend a streak that goes back to 2003. For those counting on their fingers and toes at home, that’s 19 straight seasons the Utes have had a pick six which leads the country.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO