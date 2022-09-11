Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
kslsports.com
BYU Climbs Up In Big 12, PAC-12 Power Poll
SALT LAKE CITY – We’re two weeks into the college football season and are starting to get a slightly clearer picture of who the real contenders are in the Big 12 and the PAC-12 conferences. As they do every week, Ben Anderson, Jake Scott, and Jake Hatch rank...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
kslsports.com
BYU HC Kalani Sitake Discusses Crowd Turnout From Baylor Game, Kicking Woes
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU head coach Kalani Sitake added another massive win to his tenure at the helm of the Cougars’ football program when they defeated Baylor. BYU needed double overtime to defeat then-No. 9 Baylor 26-20 at LaVell Edwards Stadium last week. But that win didn’t come without some drama and excitement. In a sold-out LaVell Edwards Stadium, the BYU faithful were so loud that they were a big influence on Baylor committing false start penalties.
kslsports.com
Devin Kaufusi Says San Diego State Is A Revenge Game for Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – This time last year the University of Utah football team was struggling with a loss to BYU and on the verge of walking into Carson, California, to face a San Diego State team that would end up a heartbreaking triple-overtime loss. The Utah team and...
kslsports.com
Utes Ice 19 Straight Seasons With A Pick Six
SALT LAKE CITY- One of the highlights from last Saturday’s game against Southern Utah was safety RJ Hubert’s pick six. While having your defense snag a pass and take it in the opposite direction for a score is always fun, the play had added meaning helping to extend a streak that goes back to 2003. For those counting on their fingers and toes at home, that’s 19 straight seasons the Utes have had a pick six which leads the country.
vanquishthefoe.com
Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend
It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefitted from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend. Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star. BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits....
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Reveals 2022-2023 Pac-12 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY- The 2022-2023 Utah Basketball team finally learned their Pac-12 fate for their upcoming second season under head coach Craig Smith. Utah had a rough start in Smith’s debut last season which was not unexpected. The Utes have been working hard this off-season to be better both on and off the court with hopes high it will be enough to improve their 11-20 from the year before.
kslsports.com
Week 3: How To Watch, Stream Or Listen To Local College Football
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Week 3 of the college football season is here and the locals contests include a ranked game as well as one in-state matchup. No. 12 BYU Cougars (2-0) vs. No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. When: Saturday, September 17...
kslsports.com
Tale Of The Mascot Tape: BYU’s Cosmo Vs. Oregon’s Duck
EUGENE, Ore. – Saturday’s BYU/Oregon matchup is among the best on the week three college football slate. Two Top 25 teams seeking a huge win. But the battle on the gridiron might need to take a back seat to the matchup on the Autzen Stadium sidelines. That matchup...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Receives Commitment From Heralded OT Ethan Thomason
PROVO, Utah – The latest boost to the BYU football recruiting class comes courtesy of Ethan Thomason. Thomason, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Fort Collins, Colorado, was a top priority in BYU’s 2023 recruiting class efforts. On Wednesday morning, during NBC affiliate 9News in Denver’s morning news broadcast, Thomason announced his commitment to the Cougs.
kslsports.com
Jaren Hall Described Viral Hug With BYU Kicker Jake Oldroyd
PROVO, Utah – When people look back years from now at BYU’s win over Baylor, a defining moment will probably be the embrace between QB Jaren Hall and kicker Jake Oldroyd. When Baylor QB Baylor Shapen threw his 4th & Goal pass well beyond the endzone, giving BYU the massive 26-20 victory, Hall immediately hugged an emotional Oldroyd.
upr.org
Fans respond to USU head coach's criticisms following Aggie loss to Weber State
Tensions were already reaching a boiling point during Utah State’s 35-7 loss to Weber State in a non-conference football game Saturday evening at Maverik Stadium, and they escalated in the aftermath of the Aggies’ first loss to a FCS opponent since 2000. With the exception of a 100-yard...
kslsports.com
Oregon Football Releases Uniform They Will Wear Against BYU
EUGENE, Ore. – Whenever facing Oregon football, one of the big storylines is always, what will the Ducks wear?. With No. 25 Oregon facing No. 12 BYU, folks locally were interested in what the Ducks would sport this week. Even BYU football players like Malik Moore were wondering what...
kslsports.com
BYU Football Victory Over Baylor Drew Huge Late-Night TV Ratings
PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 Conference has to be excited about the tv ratings from the BYU football win over Baylor. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that the Top 25 clash between the two future Big 12 foes delivered an audience of 2.4 million viewers. That was ESPN’s largest...
utahutes.com
Game Week: What You Need to Know for Saturday’s Football Game
The 14th-ranked Utah Football team hosts San Diego State this Saturday at 8 p.m. It is Utah's annual Ute Proud game and will feature recognition of the Ute Tribe and a halftime performance on the field. As part of the Ute Proud game, the Ute Tribe Business Committee will be...
kslsports.com
KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football Week 6 Picks
SALT LAKE CITY – The KSL Sports Rewind team made their picks ahead of a very entertaining Week 6 of the high school football season in the state of Utah. Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind made their picks for key Week 6 matchups. Provo vs....
kslsports.com
No. 12 BYU Gears Up For Tough Road Test Against No. 25 Oregon
PROVO, Utah – The highs of the win over Baylor are now in the rearview mirror for No. 12 BYU football as they shift their focus to the Oregon Ducks. Entering Saturday’s matinee at Autzen Stadium (1:30 p.m, FOX, KSL NewsRadio), No. 25 Oregon is a bit of a mystery.
kslsports.com
BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium
PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Practiced Through Heavy Rain In Preparation For Oregon
PROVO, Utah – If inclement weather calls at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, BYU football will be ready. The No. 12 Cougars played through a practice that saw a heavy downpour of rain at the Student Athlete Building on Tuesday. They were allowed to keep practicing because there was no lightning in the area.
