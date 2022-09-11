Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Day Commercial Television Began TransmissionHerbie J PilatoNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
Morris Knolls upsets No. 16 West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Julie Cifrodella scored the lone goal of the game as Morris Knolls upset West Morris, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 1-0 in Rockaway. The game was deadlocked at 0 at the half, but Cifrodella’s late goal in the second would give Morris Knolls (3-0) the edge, despite West Morris outshooting it 15-11.
No. 17 Princeton over Ewing - Girls soccer recap
Kacey Howes scored two goals to lead Princeton to a 3-2 win over Ewing in Ewing. Ranked No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, Princeton (3-1) rebounded from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Allentown. The goals were the first in Howes’ career, A freshman midfielder, she also entered the game...
Montville nips Randolph - Boys soccer recap
Senior Patrick Ferrare and junior Mack Dougherty each had a goal in the first half to help hold off Randolph 2-1 in Montville. Senior goalie Connor Ziolkowski finished with four saves for Montville (2-2), which outshot Randolph 11-5. Randolph fell to 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
Montgomery blanks Franklin - Field hockey recap
Annabel DeJohn made two saves during Montgomery’s 5-0 shutout victory over Franklin in Franklin. Montgomery (2-2) had five different players score a goal in the victory. Emily Youm logged one goal and one assist. Franklin (0-3) struggled to get anything going offensively, finishing with two shots on goal compared...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame over Hightstown - Boys soccer recap
Will Lynch and James Ferraro each scored twice to lead Notre Dame to a 6-1 win over Hightstown in Lawrenceville. JP Colter recorded a goal and two assists for Notre Dame (3-2), while Luca Ercolano also scored. Allen Jarrin scored for Hightstown (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Lenape Valley over Vernon in OT- Field hockey recap
Emma McElroy scored two goals for Lenape Valley in a 3-2 overtime win over Vernon in Vernon. Mia Vergano also scored for Lenape Valley (3-0-1), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Vernon tied it up in the third quarter, before each team scored in the fourth to send the game to the extra session.
Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
Westwood over Dumont - Boys soccer recap
Dumont fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Gloucester Tech tops Cumberland - Boys soccer recap
Mike Stanwood scored a goal and tallied an assist as Gloucester Tech defeated Cumberland 3-1 in Sewell. The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but Gloucester Tech (2-1) would score two goals in the second to get the win. David Frew and Braden Achuff also had goals with Brian...
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wallkill Valley tops Morristown-Beard - Field hockey recap
Kellie Roth scored a goal as Wallkill Valley defeated Morristown-Beard 2-1 in Morristown. Ella Darvalics also had a goal with Antonella Ferrari tallying two saves. Morristown-Beard (2-2) led the game 1-0 at the half, but Wallkill Valley (2-2) would score a goal in the third and another in the fourth to get the narrow victory.
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Livingston over Newark Academy - Field hockey recap
Livingston scored two goals in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Newark Academy in Livingston. Both teams entered halftime without a goal thanks to some strong defensive efforts. Olivia Croshaw finished with 13 saves for Newark Academy (0-2-1). Gianna Altieri and Sarah Ferdinand scored goals for Livingston...
Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley
Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Red Bank Catholic - Field hockey recap
Sylvie Notine had two goals and two assists to lead the way for Rumson-Fair Haven as the Bulldogs blanked Red Bank Catholic, 7-0, in Rumson. Caroline Hickey and Izzy Kaczor also had two goals each and Maggie Usdan added the other goal in the win. Amanda Gettings had three saves...
Field hockey: Mikosh, Murungi lead No. 17 Kent Place past Summit
Senior Marissa Mikosh and sophomore Nicola Murungi each had a goal to help lift Kent Place, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Summit in Summit. Senior Sophia Miller had an assist while sophomore goalie Ella Levy finished with six saves for Kent Place (3-1), which outshot Summit 18-14.
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
Westfield over Johnson - Field hockey recap
Senior Julia Schneider scored in the second overtime to give Westfield a 1-0 win over Johnson in Clark. It was Schneider’s second goal this season. Katie Walsh had the assist, while goalies Lauren McDonough and Maddie Caherly each made five saves for Westfield (2-2). Johnson fell to 0-3. The...
NJ.com
NJ
209K+
Followers
121K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0