Field hockey: Ramsey nets hat trick as No. 2 Oak Knoll blanks Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Emma Ramsey posted a hat trick as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, took a 7-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood, in Scotch Plains. Kate Siedem, Lilly Venezia, Morgan Willis and Lea Good also scored for the Royals (3-1). Gabbie Rijo recorded 16 saves for the Raiders (1-3).
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
No. 18 Scotch Plains-Fanwood holds off No. 11 Summit - Boys soccer recap
Dylan Fei scored the only goal of the game as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated No. 11 Summit 1-0 in Summit. Jayvon Young assisted on Fei’s goal with Graham Kois tallying three saves. The game was scoreless at the half until Scotch Plains-Fanwood (3-1)...
Girls Tennis: No. 4 Newark Academy notches win over N. 8 Millburn (PHOTOS)
Ayanna Varma and New Academy, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 8 Millburn, 4-1, on Thursday afternoon in Millburn. Varma won 6-3, 6-3 against Veda Madhusudan at first singles while Mallika Reddy also scored a 6-0, 6-1 win against Samantha Rose at third singles. At first...
Bound Brook over South Hunterdon - Girls soccer recap
Maylin Guzman-Hernandez and Kiara Chac each scored twice as Bound Brook defeated South Hunterdon, 6-0 in Bound Brook. Sara Thiessen and Tiffany Porres also scored for Bound Brook (1-2). Casey Miller contributed two assists. South Hunterdon fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Morris Knolls upsets No. 16 West Morris - Girls soccer recap
Julie Cifrodella scored the lone goal of the game as Morris Knolls upset West Morris, No. 16 in NJ.com’s Top 20, 1-0 in Rockaway. The game was deadlocked at 0 at the half, but Cifrodella’s late goal in the second would give Morris Knolls (3-0) the edge, despite West Morris outshooting it 15-11.
South Hunterdon over Immaculata - Boys soccer recap
Alex Romano posted three goals and one assist to lead South Hunterdon to a 6-1 win over Immaculata, in Lambertville. Luis Pineiro recorded a goal and four assists for South Hunterdon (1-2). Luis Sanchez and Kyle Ingersoll also scored in the win. Anthony Sefa scored for Immaculata (0-2). The N.J....
Hun over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap
Ana Dios tallied a goal and an assist to lead Hun to a 4-0 win over Hopewell Valley, in Princeton. Mia Chiodo, Phoebe Thielmann and Abby O’Brien also scored for Hun (2-0). Hopewell Valley fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
No. 1 Westfield blanks New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Chiara Cosenza scored two goals as Westfield, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, remains unbeaten on the year after a 6-0 victory over New Providence in New Providence. Westfield (4-0) had five different players score a goal in the victory. It finished with 15 shots on goal compared to four from New Providence (0-2-1).
Middletown South over St. John Vianney - Girls soccer recap
Allie Greco made nine saves as Middletown south defeated St. John Vianney, 3-0 in Middletown. The goal scorers for Middlettown South were Lauren Ceurvels, Abby Doherty and Bea Tinoco. Makayla Jaffe added three assists. Middletown South (2-1-1) is unbeaten in its last three games following an opening 1-0 loss at...
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
Field hockey: McInerney tallies four goals to pace No. 5 West Essex past Montclair
Senior Cielle McInerney finished with four goals to help lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Montclair in Montclair. Senior Gianna Macrino had two goals and two assists while freshman Adelaide Minnella picked up three assists for West Essex (4-0), which won its fourth straight game with the same scoreline. Sophomore Sophia Sisco had a goal and two assists.
No. 19 East Brunswick over South Brunswick- Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mandleur scored a pair of goals to lead East Brunswick, the No. 19 team in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over South Brunswick in South Brunswick. The Bears improved to 4-0 and have outscored their opponents by a 7-1 margin this season. Emma Bergamotta scored the...
Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley
Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
Field Hockey: Arnold’s OT goal lifts East Brunswick over Metuchen
Samantha Arnold scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead East Brunswick to a 2-1 win over Metuchen in East Brunswick. The teams played a scoreless first half, before East Brunswick’s Yana Popova scored in the third quarter to give her team the lead. Metuchen (3-1) tied it up with a goal in the fourth quarter from Evy Orozco, which sent the game to overtime.
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Girls soccer recap
Jordan Perry scored two goals to lead eight different players who hit the scoring column for Point Pleasant Beach as the Garnet Gulls cruised to a 9-0 win over Asbury Park in Asbury Park. Izzy Kurzon and Gabby Kirchner both had a goal and two assists in the win. The...
Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap
Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
No. 12 Ramsey over River Dell - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Tredici scored a second half goal to lead Ramsey to a 1-0 win over River Dell in Oradell. Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, is now 2-1 and has won two in a row after an opening 2-1 loss to current No. 3 Kearny. Kiran Dewan got...
