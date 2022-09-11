Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Bloomington Central Catholic flexes defensive muscle to keep Tolono Unity off the scoreboard 7-0
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Bloomington Central Catholic shutout Tolono Unity 7-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on September 13. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Herald & Review
Shelbyville's Brody Boehm and Wil Fox have become key contributors this season for the 3-0 Rams
SHELBYVILLE — The Shelbyville football offense is living up to their Rams name this season. Off to a 3-0 start, the Rams have averaged 43 points a game under the leadership of a new offensive duo — junior quarterback Brody Boehm and senior running back Wil Fox. While...
Herald & Review
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 18 sec ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks. And the list of projects included in its master plan is long. “One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
Herald & Review
Meridian High School begins construction on long-awaited ag facility
MACON – The long-anticipated agriculture facility at Meridian High School is finally underway. Four years ago, the Meridian Ag Foundation was formed by Pete Pistorius and Duane Noland with the aim of raising $1 million, to cover the construction of an ag education building plus equipment. This month, the school district broke ground for that new building, which is expected to be completed by March. More than 300 donors gave to the project, Pistorius said, and every donation was important, from the smallest to the largest, in reaching the goal.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board selects Bill Clevenger to replace Dan Oakes
DECATUR — Bill Clevenger has been named to the vacant seat on the Decatur Public Schools board of education. He replaces former board President Dan Oakes, who retired in August to move out of state. Clevenger retired as executive director of the Decatur Park District in 2021, handing the...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
Herald & Review
Decatur's Mid-Summer Moon Productions latest show a family event
DECATUR — The latest musical presented by Mid-Summer Moon Productions is truly a family show. Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” will be on stage Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at the Decatur Civic Center. The story is told of a rich, yet arrogant, man who is...
Herald & Review
LETTER: Objection to Pride Fest event
The Pride Fest this coming weekend includes a youth drag show on stage as well as a story hour show. The line "you saw the Kings and Queens now come see the kids" will undoubtedly help entice kids as young as 11 years old to hop on stage to play dress up and dance around for all those attending the event.
Herald & Review
Decatur firefighters respond to house fire
DECATUR — Improperly discarded smoking materials are blamed for a fire Monday afternoon in Decatur. According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, firefighters were called to 859 S. Belmont at 3:23 p.m. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from the eaves and front door. Upon...
Herald & Review
Man charged in 2018 Decatur home invasions to defend self at trial
DECATUR — A Decatur man charged with taking part in a brutal series of 2018 home invasions can defend himself and proceed to trial, a judge ruled on Thursday. Rahiam A. Shabazz, 22, faces charges of home invasion and aggravated kidnapping relating to the back-to-back invasions of three Decatur homes on Nov. 20, 2018.
Herald & Review
LETTER: School board has lost its way
There have been times that I thought about going to the school board meetings, but I decided to stay home. I was very active going to the meetings when the two high schools were about to be renovated. What is the so different from then and now of the school...
Herald & Review
Stabbing of woman came days after domestic battery arrest, Decatur police said
DECATUR — Decatur police say a man stabbed a woman repeatedly, just days after he had posted bond following his arrest on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against the same woman. Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection...
