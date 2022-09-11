WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Today we’re out at the Kansas State Fair getting a look at all the fun things you can do when you’re out!. Today is Tasty Tuesday at the Kansas State Fair, where participating vendors will have food for just 2 bucks! We’ll be getting an up-close look at some of those tasty food items you can grab while you’re out! Find out more about the events going on at the fair at kansasstatefair.com!

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO