Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, OhioMike WhiteBowling Green, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Town in OhioTravel MavenFindlay, OH
Men’s Soccer: Wootton wills Buckeyes to 1-0 win at Bowling GreenThe LanternBowling Green, OH
richlandsource.com
St. Marys hits passing gear early to lap Spencerville
St. Marys' fast beginning disarmed Spencerville, and it was a tell-tale element in Thursday's 5-1 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. St. Marys breathed fire in front of Spencerville 4-1 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Centerville smacks Huber Heights Wayne in shutout victory
No worries, Dayton Centerville's defense took care of business on Thursday, keying a 3-0 shutout of Huber Heights Wayne on September 15 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Huber Heights Wayne faced off on October 12, 2021 at Huber Heights Wayne High School. For...
richlandsource.com
Double culvert replacement project will impact Ohio 96 drivers in Crawford County
GALION – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo
How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
Babock Dairy demolition underway in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Demolition began earlier this month at the former Babcock Dairy building in west Toledo. The building at 945 Berdan Ave. caught fire March 15. The Toledo Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause was arson. Firefighters were initially called to the abandoned facility at the intersection of...
13abc.com
Broadband expansion in Seneca County
Kelley's Island's school is one of the smallest in Ohio. Ohio’s six-week abortion ban is no longer in effect after Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christian Jenkins granted a temporary restraining order in a case challenging the law. Broadband expansion project announced in Seneca County. Updated: 5...
Lucas County moves into 'high' COVID-19 community level Thursday
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Lucas County moved into a "high" community level for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to the CDC. Multiple precautions are recommended by the CDC for counties with high community levels, including:. Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. Stay up to date with...
richlandsource.com
Lane closures coming to I-71 as work continues on Ohio 39
MANSFIELD – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
Three things to know when Ohio State plays Toledo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was measurable improvement from Ohio State in a 45-12 victory over Arkansas State last Saturday, as an offense that looked a beat slow in an opening win over Notre Dame put it into high gear against the Red Wolves, amassing 538 yards and averaging nearly 10 yards per play. Though […]
richlandsource.com
Dominant defense: Wauseon stifles Metamora Evergreen
Wauseon's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Metamora Evergreen 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on September 15. Recently on September 6 , Metamora Evergreen squared off with Ottawa Hills in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Ontario doesn't allow Clear Fork a point
Ontario's defense was a brick wall that stopped Clear Fork cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory on September 13 in Ohio girls high school soccer. Ontario steamrolled in front of Clear Fork 1-0 to begin the second half.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
The following individuals were indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury on Sept. 14. Amanda M. Ringler, 37, Payne; tampering with evidence. Curt A. Laytart, 25, Findlay; grand theft of a motor vehicle. Steven G. McFadden, 32, Findlay; aggravated possession of drugs. Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville; two counts aggravated...
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Pettisville drops a goose egg on Northwood
An electrician would've been needed to get Northwood on the scoreboard because Pettisville wouldn't allow it in a 5-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 13. Recently on September 8 , Northwood squared off with Metamora Evergreen in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
richlandsource.com
Home Sweet Home: Lexington opens new gym with win over West Holmes
LEXINGTON — Lady Lex’s season-long road trip finally came to an end. Lexington christened its new high school gym with a 3-0 win over West Holmes in Ohio Cardinal Conference volleyball action Thursday at Lexington High School. GALLERY: Lexington vs. West Holmes Volleyball. Lexington beat West Holmes 3-0...
richlandsource.com
Metamora Evergreen pockets slim win over Wauseon
Metamora Evergreen weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 2-1 victory against Wauseon on September 13 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Metamora Evergreen stormed in front of Wauseon 2-0 to begin the second half.
16-year-old rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.
13abc.com
New roundabout opens in Waterville
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s office announced a new roundabout in Waterville is now open. The third new roundabout of the year opened at the intersection of SR 295 (S Berkey Southern Rd) and Neapolis-Waterville Road in Waterville/Providence Township on Tuesday. The office said it was...
