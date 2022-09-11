Read full article on original website
Oregon vs. BYU Score Predictions
We're now on to week three, and Oregon gets an intriguing matchup against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. BYU went undefeated against the Pac-12 last year and the Ducks want to end that winning streak. This matchup is an opportunity for the Ducks to set the standard for what kind...
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds
BYU +4 (-118) | ORE -4 (-110) Despite Oregon entering week three a whole thirteen spots lower than BYU in the latest AP Poll, they're viewed as four-point favorites. Both teams are coming off wins heading into the matchup. For the Ducks, it was a dominant 70-14 victory over FCS opponent Eastern Washington.
Both victims of California’s Mill Fire identified as family sues Weed lumber mill owner
The son of an immigrant from the Philippines who was killed in the wildfire that torched nearly 100 homes in Weed earlier this month is suing the owner of the lumber mill on whose property the fire started. Joselito Bereso Candasa filed a wrongful death suit against Roseburg Forest Products...
