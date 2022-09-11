ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Oregon vs. BYU Score Predictions

We're now on to week three, and Oregon gets an intriguing matchup against the No. 12 BYU Cougars. BYU went undefeated against the Pac-12 last year and the Ducks want to end that winning streak. This matchup is an opportunity for the Ducks to set the standard for what kind...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Ducks vs. BYU Cougars Betting Odds

BYU +4 (-118) | ORE -4 (-110) Despite Oregon entering week three a whole thirteen spots lower than BYU in the latest AP Poll, they're viewed as four-point favorites. Both teams are coming off wins heading into the matchup. For the Ducks, it was a dominant 70-14 victory over FCS opponent Eastern Washington.
PROVO, UT

