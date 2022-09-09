ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grenadier Guards are put on six hours' notice to get haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics - as 6ft-tall coffin bearers are fitted for rubber boots so they won't slip while carrying Her Majesty's coffin

By Brooke Davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The Grenadier Guards have been given six hours' notice to get haircuts and prepare their ceremonial tunics ahead of the Queen's state funeral.

Those selected to coffin bearers within the guardsmen, known as the Bearer Party, will also be fitted for rubber boots so they don't slip whilst carrying Her Majesty's coffin.

The regiment will lead the Army’s contribution to the state funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.

Elizabeth II was the regiment’s Colonel-in-Chief and its senior company is called the Queen’s Company.

However, as the Queen’s Company is currently deployed on force protection duties in Iraq, a company made up of newly qualified guardsmen is expected to step in.

Last night, guardsmen were put on six hours’ notice to take part in events to mark her reign, which are known to the troops as Operation Bridge.

The members of the Bearer Party must be at least six feet tall, and they have been selected from Nijmegen Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rz9LW_0hqbVtEf00
The Grenadier Guards will lead the Army’s contribution in memorial events for Queen Elizabeth II
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZiH0B_0hqbVtEf00
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip prior to The Queen's Company Grenadier Guards ceremonial review in 2003
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YWi4_0hqbVtEf00
Queen Elizabeth II, then a princess,  during a visit to carry out an annual inspection of the 14th company, Grenadier Guards in 1949
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwZVC_0hqbVtEf00
Queen Elizabeth II, Colonel-in-Chief, Grenadier Guards, having her photo taken with the Guards after inspecting them in 2013
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Tkmf_0hqbVtEf00
The Grenadier Guards who carry the coffin will wear special rubber boots to reduce the chance of slipping

A Guards source said: ‘The soles of normal guard boots are made of wood and steel and are very slippery. So it is much safer to wear rubber.

‘But the rubber boots are only issued for special occasions so there is a rush on to get everyone involved fitted.

‘In the absence of Queen’s Company, Nijmegen Company will lead the funeral party and provide guards as and when Her Majesty is lying in state.’

Yesterday afternoon the Grenadier Guards’ drill sergeant – who is responsible for ceremonial duties – summoned senior soldiers for a briefing at Lille Barracks in Aldershot. Troops from regiments that traditionally take part in such occasions, including the Royal Artillery who perform gun salutes, were put on stand-by.

The Grenadier Guards is the most senior regular Army regiment and dates back to 1656 – it was raised as Lord Wentworth’s Regiment to protect the exiled Charles II.

State events to mark the passing of Her Majesty will include personnel from the Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

Comments / 41

Angie Northcraft
4d ago

I think it will be an honor for them, hope they can maintain without crying too much. probably a hard day for the whole country.

Reply(8)
23
Gwydion Silverhawk
4d ago

You obviously are not from the UK, so one, you have no say. Two, to be Royal means to carry the burden of every single person in realms, to never be your own person, never have privacy, to be the first to hear of every soldier who gave their life, to serve the people, the Royals have done more for the hungry, homeless, downtrodden, than you have ever even thought of. The have been throughout over 1000 years of history chosen to represent God and Country, and be a stable guiding light for the UK 🇬🇧. God Save King Charles III!

Reply
10
that’s why we can’t have nice things.
4d ago

It is a privilege to be selected and I’m sure these men are honor to service the Queen and their countrymen.

Reply
13
