Police begin hunt to track down all 212 people injured in 1996 IRA Manchester city centre lorry bomb attack after arresting suspect at Birmingham airport

By Sam Tonkin, Danya Bazaraa For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Police are trying to track down all the people injured in an IRA terror attack in Manchester City Centre in 1996 following the arrest of a man trying to board a flight from Birmingham last night.

Nobody was killed but 212 people were injured and £700million in damage caused after an explosive device was detonated close to Marks & Spencer and the Arndale shopping centre.

Footage previously released showed the heart-stopping bravery of two police officers who ushered shoppers to safety moments before an IRA lorry bomb ripped through Manchester city centre.

A man has been arrested last night at Birmingham Airport on suspicion of terrorism offences and remains in custody where he will be interviewed by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing for the North West (CTPNW).

Detective Superintendent Andrew Meeks, Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North West said: 'Although thankfully no-one was killed during the 1996 Manchester bombing by the IRA, hundreds of people were left with injuries - many of which were life changing – and many more across Greater Manchester and the North West were affected by what happened on that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXXzV_0hqbVphl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVHzi_0hqbVphl00
'We have always been committed to holding those responsible for the attack to account and bringing them to justice and have been reinvestigating for several years; with a team of dedicated detectives re-examining the original case files and pursuing new lines of inquiry.

'Following the arrest, we have contacted individuals who were victims of this horrific attack to ensure that they're updated, as we know for many people this will bring back memories of that terrible day and we are doing all we can to support our communities and those who were affected.'

Police said they remain determined to hold those responsible for the attack to account regardless of the time passed.

Windows shattered, shards of debris flew through the air and flames erupted skywards as the blast destroyed shops and office buildings within a half-mile radius two decades ago.

Just minutes earlier police had directed children and pensioners away from the vehicle, planted by terrorists and packed with 1.5 tons of explosives, and a bomb squad called in.

A robot approached the lorry but efforts to diffuse the bomb proved in vain as time ran out.

In the CCTV footage, plumes of smoke billow skywards above the city as the camera zooms out to show the scale of devastation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1S0B_0hqbVphl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gy2XT_0hqbVphl00
The moment of the explosion has been seen before but the video captures the officers in action as well as the bomb disposal robot.

The IRA had telephoned warnings about 90 minutes before the blast on Corporation Street in the busy city centre on the morning of Saturday, June 15 1996.

The footage, which was shared on Facebook and attracted 700,000 views in just 48 hours, came after pictures showing the devastating impact the IRA bombing left on the city centre were unearthed.

The images, discovered in an architects office, were found by Duncan Brown, 40, from Oldham.

Some of the photographs, taken three days after the bombing, showed the destroyed Arndale Centre and the Corn Exchange.

Another image showed a Manchester Evening News stall still upstanding, but surrounded by rubble.

Shattered glass, rubble and debris can be seen strewn across streets, including destroyed buildings such as the Lunn Poly travel shop and JD Sports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00L3B2_0hqbVphl00
It is understood the images are the only photographs showing the damage in such detail.

Police today said: 'Given the passage of time, and the number of people who were affected or injured by this atrocity, we sadly don't have the contact details for everyone so would encourage anyone who was affected that we haven't been able to reach to access the Major Incident Portal using this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP20S33-PO1.'

They added: 'Communities Defeat Terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that. So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the Anti-terrorist hotline 0800 789 321 or gov.uk/ACT.'

