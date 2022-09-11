ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers marking September 11 anniversary with community service

By Beth Germano
 5 days ago

21st anniversary of September 11th to be remembered in Boston with several events 02:08

BOSTON -- Sunday marks 21 years since the September 11th attacks at the World Trade Center in New York that killed nearly 3,000 people. 206 of the people killed were from Massachusetts.

In Boston, the 9/11 commemorations started outside the State House with a moment of silence. It was accompanied with a reading of the names of those who died on that day in 2001.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Attorney General Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu participated in the reading, as well as people who lost loved ones in the terrorist attack. The presentation of the Madeline "Amy" Sweeney Award for Civilian Bravery took place after that.

Also on Sunday, the Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund is bringing together volunteers to fill care packages for troops overseas and veterans in Massachusetts on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. On top of that, there is a new way the local victims of the attack are being honored. A giant flag was created with the names of the victims on the Greenway.

Katie Pakenham lost her stepbrother, Timothy Stout, on September 11. She wants the names of the victims to represent so much more.

"It's difficult that he was lost on that day. It's horrific," she said. "What we try to do on the anniversary of this day is reflect on the best qualities of the people we loved and lost and the best qualities of the people who came together to make a difference on that day."

She says in the tragedy of 9/11, people stepped in to help any way they could, which is why Sunday will be a day of service, and volunteers on the Greenway will each learn of the story of a life lost that day, or a service member who has since died so no one is forgotten.

"Each volunteer will have a chance to think about one person, say their name, read their biography, think about the contribution they made," said Pakenham.

Organizers say continuing that spirit of giving that happened right after 9/11 is important, and it will connect many young adults from the youth movement Project 351, who weren't born 21 years ago.

"Our young people can come and honor and remember, even though they weren't alive during 2001. It just shows that this legacy of hope and unity can be continued years on," said Michaela Campbell of Project 351.

As the volunteers assembled on the giant flag, Pakenham says 21 years ago they were strangers. Now, they are family.

"I feel such love and attachment to so many of these names now because of the families that encircle them."

