Knoxville, TN

Watch: Vols QB Hendon Hooker Discusses Performance, Win Over Pitt

By Matt Ray
 5 days ago

Tennessee pulled out a thrilling overtime victory against No.17 Pitt at Acrisure Stadium earlier tonight. Following the game, Hendon Hooker discussed his performance, the victory and much more in the video above.

VolunteerCountry

Breaking: Tennessee-Florida Sold Out

Tennessee's upcoming SEC opener against the Florida Gators is officially sold out, Tennessee announced Wednesday evening.  The 15th-ranked Vols will take on SEC East rival Florida next Saturday, as the Akron game is up next on UT's schedule.  If the Big Orange defeat Akron, which is ...
