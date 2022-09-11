Read full article on original website
WTRF
WVU sweeps doubleheader at Mountaineer Invitational
West Virginia volleyball earned a pair of wins to open its home slate at the Mountaineer Invitational on Thursday. Bailey Miller emerged as the Mountaineers’ leader in the victories as WVU defeated Merrimack in straight sets and Binghamton 3-1. The freshman outside hitter led WVU in scoring across the doubleheader with 32.5 points.
WTRF
WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
WTRF
Brown says young players “need to play” in the secondary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s secondary was one of the focal points of the offseason. Neal Brown and his staff brought in multiple transfers with Division I playing experience, with the hope that all the talent and experience would give the Mountaineers (0-2, 0-1 Big 12) the production they needed to go alongside Charles Woods.
WTRF
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
WTRF
Towson at WVU football: Kick time, TV/stream info and more
West Virginia football aims for its first win on Saturday when it hosts the Towson Tigers, an FCS opponent, in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup:. Towson at WVU football game information. Time: 1 p.m. ET. Location: Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Promo:...
WTRF
Daniels, receivers flash growing chemistry
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — While the West Virginia football team searches for answers to several questions around its team, one thing is sure: the JT Daniels experiment is off to a strong start. The redshirt junior quarterback has mostly lived up to the preseason hype through two games despite...
WTRF
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
WTRF
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown. With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday’s game at home against Towson is a must win,...
WTRF
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
WTRF
Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WTRF
WVU hoops to host Bowling Green in charity exhibition
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
Park And Linsly Win OVAC Golf Titles
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park and Linsly claimed OVAC golf championships Thursday. The Patriots claimed their third straight 5A title and 18th all-time, shooting 316 team total, on Oglebay’s Jones Course. Marietta was second with a team total of 338. Park senior Gavin Goodrich was the medalist with a two-over 73. His teammate Campbell Koegler […]
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WTRF
Ribbon cut on businesses at Bluewave Center
FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) The ribbon has officially been cut at the Bluewave Center in Follansbee. The old Follansbee Middle School was repurposed and is flourishing!. Currently the building houses Empowered Yoga, Mindset2wellness, Fresh Twist, SYNA Bluewave, and a 24 hour fitness gym powered by SYNA. Each business is unique.. like...
WTRF
Project BEST hosting 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Project BEST is hosting their 7th Annual Construction Jobs and Career Fair on Wednesday, September 21 at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink, Wheeling Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More than 17 local schools will be bringing more than 500 students interested in learning...
WTRF
Lane closures on I-470 and US 250 in South Wheeling beginning
WHEELING, W.Va. – The Interstate 470 westbound offramp in South Wheeling will be closed from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26 through Wednesday, September 28. In addition, the US 250 onramp located in South Wheeling will be closed for road maintenance from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. beginning Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30.
WTRF
United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring taking what is raised here, and is making sure it stays here
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This year marks the United Way’s 31st Annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring. Non-profit organizations look forward to this day every year for the support they get from the community. ”The amount of support – they think ‘Okay, a couple hours I’m helping...
