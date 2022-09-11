Read full article on original website
News On 6
Haskell County Emergency Dispatcher Killed In Crash Along OK-31
Authorities say an emergency dispatcher for the Haskell County Sheriff's Office was killed in a crash along OK-31 on Wednesday. The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday along OK-31 at the intersection of OK-82 in Haskell County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say the fatal crash...
News On 6
OCPD: NW OKC Burglary Call Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Norman
Oklahoma City police confirmed new information about a police pursuit Thursday afternoon. Officers said they received a burglary call near Northwest 63rd Street and North Independence Avenue. The suspect stole the car from a home near that location, authorities said. The department's Air Support Unit was in the vicinity of...
News On 6
Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Latimer County
A man is dead after crashing into a tree near Southwest 136th Road in Latimer County on Thursday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say 35-year-old Justen Dobbs, of Hartshorne, Oklahoma, died after striking a tree around 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Dobbs was pinned by his...
News On 6
Neighbors Recount High-Speed Pursuit Ending In Norman Neighborhood
A pursuit led law enforcement on a chase from NW Oklahoma City to the outskirts of Norman Thursday afternoon. OCPD confirmed they were called to a burglary; the suspect jumped into a white SUV and took off in the stolen vehicle. “We were watching the chase on the news,” said...
News On 6
Man Rescued After Driving Truck Into Pond
Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road. The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.
News On 6
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
News On 6
OHP: 1 Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I-35 In McClain County
A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a crash on I-35 in McClain County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened at around 12:10 a.m. southbound on I-35 at Johnson Road, according to OHP. OHP said Kevin McGuire, 59, was heading northbound in the southbound lanes...
News On 6
Driver Arrested, 2 Suspects At Large Following Morning Pursuit, Crash In Edmond
A juvenile driver has been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened early Wednesday morning in Edmond, according to the Edmond Police Department. Officers said they were trying to conduct a traffic stop at around 1:05 a.m. on a vehicle near West 15th Street and Fretz Avenue. Police said...
News On 6
The Village Police Says Missing 3-Year-Old Child Has Been Found Safe
UPDATE (2:14 p.m., Sept. 14, 2022): The Village police said a missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe. Authorities said Nicholas Sleeper has been returned to his family. Sleeper was found in a car near Northwest 13th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said they have not been able to locate...
News On 6
Bethany Man Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Grandparents With Vehicle
A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting his grandparents with a vehicle Wednesday night. Police said this happened in a neighborhood near Northwest 23rd Street and North Rockwell Avenue in Bethany. The driver, Ricardo Rocha, took off in his vehicle following the incident, according to police. Authorities said Rocha’s...
News On 6
Police Looking For Person Who Crashed Into Cemetery In SW OKC
Police are still looking for the person who drove through a cemetery and crashed into a front yard on Monday night. The southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, near SW 104th and Western Ave., woke up to destruction. Michael Glovik said he was driving in southwest OKC Monday night when a pickup...
News On 6
Police Investigate Shooting In Southwest OKC
Police said one person was injured in a drive by shooting in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. The victim was shot in the arm just before 7:30 p.m. while walking down the 2300 block of S Central Ave, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening...
News On 6
Bethany Police Investigating Hit & Run Crash
Police in Bethany are investigating after two people were hit by a car on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 2200 block of N Keeton Ave. in Bethany. According to police, the driver of the car fled the scene after the crash. The two people did not suffer life...
News On 6
Crews Respond To Major Collision In Eufaula On Highway 69
Eufaula Fire Department is on the scene of a major collision on Highway 69's Northbound lane in Eufaula. The collision is in a construction area, just north of a Love's Travel Stop, EFD said. Crews are working to clear the wreck and open the highway. EFD says to allow for...
News On 6
Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday. Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students. Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack. The student was taken...
News On 6
SW OKC Child In Critical Condition Following Attempted Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma City police revealed new details Tuesday in an attempted murder and suicide at a home on the southwest side of the city. Police said a child under the age of 12 was sent to Children’s Hospital in northeast Oklahoma City Monday in critical condition. Investigators said the child was shot in the head, and her younger sister ran for help.
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Dead, Another Wounded In Southwest OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City police and fire crews responded to a home where two people were found shot Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Southwest 59th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue. Authorities said this was an attempted murder-suicide. An adult shooter shot and killed themselves after shooting a child,...
News On 6
Fight Between Arby's Co-Workers Erupts Into Shooting; 1 Dead
A fight between co-workers at an Oklahoma City fast food restaurant ended in a deadly shooting Monday night. Oklahoma City police said two employees at an Arby’s, located in the 13400 block of North MacArthur Avenue, were fighting when one employee shot the other. Investigators said a 16-year-old suspect...
News On 6
Major Interstate Closure To Impact OKC This Weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY - Interstate drivers in Oklahoma City will be taking a detour this weekend as work begins on I-35 southbound. All southbound lanes of I-35 will be closed from I-44 to I-40 from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday at 6 a.m.
News On 6
OCPD Warns Residents About Dangers Of Using Dating Apps
Law enforcement issued a warning Wednesday for people looking for love through dating apps. Oklahoma City police said criminals have been using apps like Tinder to lure victims into dangerous situations. Authorities have seen a rise in recent months in reports of attacks and robberies through dating apps. The most...
