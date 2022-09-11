Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D

Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.

“Probably one of the best airports that I’ve ever used, and I’ve been to Chicago, New York, all over,” said Gloria Dalton.

Dalton is one of many frequent flyers who said TPA is an airport with a lot to love.

“We’re on the road and back to either Tampa or St. Pete in a heartbeat and easy to navigate the airport, easy to navigate the roads in and out, so we’re real proud of it,” said Paula Tusia.

Now, Tampa International said its big plans are a go. TPA said it got the official go-ahead to start phase three of its master plan, which clears a path to build the new Airside D.

TPA said the new terminal will allow the airport to serve an additional 13 million passengers by 2037. It’ll have a concession space, an outdoor terrace, and state-of-the-art customs and security facilities. The airport also said Airside D’s 16 gates would serve both domestic and international flights.

“I think it’s great. I have family that lives here too, so it’s nice to have that option too of easier flights in and out,” said Alyssa Sundstrom, who was visiting Tampa.

The project was originally set to begin in 2021 but was delayed due to COVID-19. TPA said this would be the fifth airside terminal at the airport and the first new one in more than 17 years.

“It’s nice because then it spreads everyone out, gives you more access for gates, move people along faster, maybe give some more flights,” said Kia McCarthy, who was visiting Tampa.

TPA said construction is expected to start in 2024 and finish in 2027.