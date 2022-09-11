ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D

By Mary O'Connell
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uKsWC_0hqbTPsZ00

Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.

“Probably one of the best airports that I’ve ever used, and I’ve been to Chicago, New York, all over,” said Gloria Dalton.

Dalton is one of many frequent flyers who said TPA is an airport with a lot to love.

“We’re on the road and back to either Tampa or St. Pete in a heartbeat and easy to navigate the airport, easy to navigate the roads in and out, so we’re real proud of it,” said Paula Tusia.

Now, Tampa International said its big plans are a go. TPA said it got the official go-ahead to start phase three of its master plan, which clears a path to build the new Airside D.

TPA said the new terminal will allow the airport to serve an additional 13 million passengers by 2037. It’ll have a concession space, an outdoor terrace, and state-of-the-art customs and security facilities. The airport also said Airside D’s 16 gates would serve both domestic and international flights.

“I think it’s great. I have family that lives here too, so it’s nice to have that option too of easier flights in and out,” said Alyssa Sundstrom, who was visiting Tampa.

The project was originally set to begin in 2021 but was delayed due to COVID-19. TPA said this would be the fifth airside terminal at the airport and the first new one in more than 17 years.

“It’s nice because then it spreads everyone out, gives you more access for gates, move people along faster, maybe give some more flights,” said Kia McCarthy, who was visiting Tampa.

TPA said construction is expected to start in 2024 and finish in 2027.

Comments / 0

Related
BoardingArea

Tampa Int’l Airport Approved For New Passenger Terminal

The aviation authority that governs Tampa International Airport (TPA) has cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 and is hoped to be completed by 2027.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Clearwater referendum seeks $400M mixed-use development, sans Scientology

With Scientology controlling so much land, could this be Clearwater's chance to revitalize?. Downtown Clearwater has it all — close access to one of the nation’s best beaches, pristine views of the waterfront, palm tree-lined roads to the north picturesque enough for any movie shoot or commercial cameo — yet the town remains sleepy, with vacant buildings and a dearth of nightlife or entertainment.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Tampa, FL
995qyk.com

Taco Bell Brings Back Menu Favorite Permanently

People were outraged by it’s removal and they voiced their outrage. The company listened and now Taco Bell has brought back a menu favorite, permanently!. Starting Thursday, September 15th, the Mexican Pizza is back! We told you back in April that Taco Bell was temporarily bringing back the menu favorite. The Mexican Pizza return was supposed to last only six months but it sold out only a month into it’s relaunch. It looks like the big wigs at Taco Bell took notice and made the Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item once again.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

New reality show “Meet My Abuela” was filmed entirely in the Tampa area

Lights, camera, Tampa! The shine is on the city of Tampa and the greater Tampa area as a new romantic reality show has filmed in our neck of the woods. The show is titled “Meet My Abuela” and it represents a partnership between Visit Florida, Visit Tampa Bay, and Film Tampa Bay. These production partnerswant to create captivating stories on the screen, but they also want to showcase all that the Tampa Bay region has to offer and entice those outside of our city to come and visit.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete

Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thatssotampa.com

Celebrated Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening three new Florida locations

Mandola’s Italian Kitchen is a lauded restaurant with locations across Texas and Florida. They’ve already opened a space in Carrollwood, and have kitchens ready to open in Orlando, Odessa, and Oldsmar. The noted Oldsmar location officially opens September 19. Created by Chef and Restaurateur Damian Mandola best known as Co-Founder of Carrabba’s Italian Grill, and his wife and business partner Trina Mandola, Mandola’s has gained notoriety for its phenomenal array of Italian desserts.
OLDSMAR, FL
thegabber.com

These St. Pete Museums Are Free This Saturday

In South Pinellas, there are two Museum Days to know about—Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day and St. Petersburg’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. Both happen on Sat., Sept. 17, and both get Pinellas County residents into St. Petersburg museums for free with a reserved ticket. Here’s the list of participating venues for 2022.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

New affordable housing complex opens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A new affordable housing complex is opening its doors in Tampa, making it the eigth new construction paid for through a partnership with Catholic Charities and Hillsborough County. Mercy Oaks, located at 10017 N. Florida Ave in Tampa, is a 20-unit complex consisting of single and...
TAMPA, FL
floridaing.com

Ruskin Florida: An Up-And-Coming Vacation Destination

Ruskin, Florida is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County, of the Tampa Bay area. This small town is full of history and charm, and its residents are friendly and welcoming. You can explore the local shops and restaurants, take a leisurely stroll along the waterfront, or enjoy one of the many annual events.
RUSKIN, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy