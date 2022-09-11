ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus

PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students

PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback. "Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered...
Meth pipes, butane canister found in DUI suspect’s van following deadly motorcycle crash in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter and other charges after a crash led to the death of a 19-year-old motorcycle rider early Tuesday in Goodyear. Around 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Goodyear police responded to I-10 and Pebble Creek Parkway for an accident involving a motorcycle and a van. A 19-year-old motorcycle driver, identified as Carson Smith, hit the side of Clark’s van and was seriously injured. Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued

PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
