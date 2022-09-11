Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus
PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
KTAR.com
11-year-old boy arrested in Surprise for threatening to shoot other students
PHOENIX — An 11-year-old boy was arrested in Surprise Monday morning for allegedly making threats to shoot other students, authorities said. Police were alerted by Paradise Honors Middle School of a threat made by the student to bring a gun to school and kill others, the Surprise Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Laveen high school lockdown lifted after reports of armed person, suspicious backpack
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The lockdown has been lifted and one person was detained after reports of an armed person and suspicious backpack at a Laveen high school Tuesday afternoon. Phoenix police evacuated all students and staff at Betty H. Fairfax High School near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road. Police say all students are safe.
KTAR.com
2 suspects, including teen, arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix restaurant parking lot
PHOENIX – Two suspects, including a teenage boy, were arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday night outside a Phoenix restaurant, authorities said. Gilberto Millan, 20, allegedly took a gun out of a vehicle driven by the teen and shot Jesus Gonzalez Berrelleza in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in Litchfield Park after apparent home invasion
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in a possible home invasion in Litchfield Park on Thursday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. near 127th Avenue and Camelback. "Preliminary information was that possibly three suspects entered...
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Man shot, taken to hospital after shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets
Phoenix police say a man was taken to a local hospital after a shooting near 16th and Fillmore streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Meth pipes, butane canister found in DUI suspect’s van following deadly motorcycle crash in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is facing manslaughter and other charges after a crash led to the death of a 19-year-old motorcycle rider early Tuesday in Goodyear. Around 1:52 a.m. Tuesday, Goodyear police responded to I-10 and Pebble Creek Parkway for an accident involving a motorcycle and a van. A 19-year-old motorcycle driver, identified as Carson Smith, hit the side of Clark’s van and was seriously injured. Smith was taken to a hospital where he later died.
AZFamily
New police report reveals Phoenix mass shooter was upset about pandemic, police violence
Christopher Clements is on trial for murdering 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez in 2014. Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAR.com
Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen locked down due to suspicious backpack
PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School in Laveen was locked down Tuesday afternoon due to a suspicious backpack, school officials said. Phoenix Union High School District said all students were safe at the high school near 59th and South Mountain avenues around 3:15 p.m. Officials were in the process...
AZFamily
2 men in critical condition, another hospitalized in west Phoenix rollover crash
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men are in critical condition and another was taken to the hospital after a serious wreck in northwest Phoenix early Wednesday morning. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road. Firefighters arrived to find a two-car crash and found three people with serious injuries. Video from the scene showed one pick-up truck with extensive front-end damage and multiple fire crews on scene with traffic being diverted away from the intersection.
AZFamily
Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home
Phoenix Suns vice chairman calls for resignation of owner Robert Sarver. In vice chairman Jahm Najafi's statement, he said there should be “zero tolerance” for lewd, misogynistic and racist conduct in any workplace. Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted. Updated: 25 minutes ago.
AZFamily
Motorcyclist injured after road rage shooting in Glendale; suspect on the loose
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for a driver in connection with a road rage shooting that left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Tuesday evening. The shooting happened outside Elite Wheelz & Tires shop near 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4:30 p.m. Officers say a driver...
KTAR.com
Police searching for people who used Cox equipment for target practice in 2017-18
This article originally appeared Feb. 26, 2018. Target shooters in the far West Valley may not realize the kind of danger they’re creating by taking pot shots at utility boxes and lines. Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said the vandalism is happening in the desert south of Interstate 10...
KTAR.com
Missing Mesa woman with health problems found after Silver Alert issued
PHOENIX – A Mesa woman who was the subject of an overnight Silver Alert has been found safe, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said Alma Morell, 76, was located Wednesday morning. She had last been seen near University Drive and Gilbert Road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m., when she left home to run an errand.
KTAR.com
West Valley beauty shop owner accused of fatally shooting wife, her alleged lover
PHOENIX – The owner of a West Valley beauty shop was arrested Sunday after his wife and a man he believed she was having an affair with were shot dead at the salon, authorities said. Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra called 911 to report that he’d shot two people at...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting outside Phoenix strip mall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting outside a Phoenix strip mall on Tuesday night. Before 8 p.m., officers arrived near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road and found a man shot. Police say the man died at the scene. However, his name has not been released.
Comments / 8