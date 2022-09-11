Read full article on original website
kmvt
Firefighter Jared Nebeker continues to fight; fundraiser for his family scheduled for Thursday
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Injured Buhl firefighter Jared Nebeker is continuing to make strides in his recovery. According to Buhl Fire Captain Gabe Hammett, Jared remains in the surgical ICU in Utah, but this week they are working on weaning him off of the induced coma. Originally, they had...
kmvt
Flinn, Connie Kay
TWIN FALLS—Connie Kay Flinn, 71, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away September 7, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
kmvt
ISDA confirms first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus in a backyard flock of domestic chickens and ducks in Twin Falls County. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in domestic poultry this season. While HPAI was...
kmvt
Kimberly blanks Gooding on soccer pitch, Canyon Ridge sweeps Buhl and Burley on volleyball court
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys soccer team moved to 4-3 in the High Desert Soccer Conference with a comfortable win over Gooding Wednesday. Wendell (8-0) is ranked No. 1 in 3A in this week’s Coaches Poll. GIRLS SOCCER. Wendell 4, Bliss 1. Yoselin Acevedo has all...
kmvt
Canyon Ridge football starts 3-0 for the first time in school history
Boise State’s offense looking for more production come Saturday’s home opener. PGA Junior League regional tournament coming to Twin Falls this weekend. A mix of 13u and 17u teams from Oregon, Washington, Utah, and Idaho will compete at the regional. Canyon Ridge hands Twin Falls girls soccer first...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
kmvt
Nearly half of college students worry about graduating into a recession
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — in a new survey, nearly half of college students say they are worried about graduating into a recession. The survey, conducted by student loan hero, found that 46% of college undergraduates are concerned about the state of the economy they are entering, a figure that jumps to 57% when considering only seniors.
kmvt
UPDATE: One suspect remains at-large following pursuit, stand-off in Kimberly
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — (UPDATE: 9:12 p.m.) The Kimberly-Hansen Police Department is looking for Jeff Day; he is believed to be 5’7”-5’10”, weighing anywhere from 160 to 180 pounds, with blonde hair. (UPDATE: 7:44 p.m.) Only one suspect remains at-large. The Kimberly-Hansen Police is urging...
kmvt
Monday’s prep sport scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here’s a look at Monday’s high school sports scores. Hagerman 3, Twin Falls Christian Academy 1 (21-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-9) Twin Falls’ Derek Lekkerkerk shot an 8-under 64 to win a tournament at Idaho Falls. The Bruins boys and girls both...
kmvt
U.S. inflation unexpectedly rose in August, despite a drop in gas prices
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some are worried if the U.S economy is heading into a recession, after the report of U.S. inflation unexpectedly rose in August, despite a drop in gas prices. The Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index report showed CPI gained by 0.1% last month - when...
