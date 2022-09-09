ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Lee Curtis keeps it casual in a jumper and jeans as she joins Kyle Richards at Halloween Horror Nights event

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards looked in good spirits as they attended the opening of Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios in LA on Thursday.

The pair bot opted for laid back looks as they walked the red carpet at the event, which comes just weeks ahead of the premiere of their new film Halloween Ends.

Jamie, 63, opted for a black jumper with a Halloween Michael Myers print, pairing it with black skinny jeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zxFvm_0hqbTCeM00
Co-stars: Jamie Lee Curtis and Kyle Richards both opted for casual looks as they attended the opening of Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights in Universal Studios in LA on Thursday

The actress also wore a pair of black boots and wore her locks in a cropped style.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle opted for a black top with a pair of blue jeans.

The actress, who plays Lindsay Wallace in the Halloween franchise, also sported a black blazer and matching shoes.

Posing alongside her co-star Jamie on the red carpet, Kyle styled her brunette locks into loose waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5RnE_0hqbTCeM00
Event: The pair walked the red carpet together at the event, which comes just weeks ahead of the premiere of their new film Halloween Ends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUb8I_0hqbTCeM00
Looking good: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle opted for a black top with a pair of blue jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nt5f_0hqbTCeM00
Casual: Jamie, 63, opted for a black jumper with a Halloween Michael Myers print, pairing it with black skinny jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471nL3_0hqbTCeM00

Also in attendance at the event was actor Vince Vaughn who kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

The outing comes after the trailer for Halloween Ends debuted in July, marking the end of the new trilogy that started with Halloween in 2018.

Jamie began her career in the classic horror franchise with the original 1978 Halloween, which also kickstarted her prominence in the entertainment industry.

While Jamie is reprising her iconic role as Laurie Strode, the sole survivor of Michael Myers' killing spree in 1978, James Jude Courtney will be playing the serial killer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ksVua_0hqbTCeM00
Laid back: Also in attendance at the event was actor Vince Vaughn who kept it casual in a black T-shirt and blue jeans
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7awy_0hqbTCeM00
Style: Actress Katie Siegel donned a white T-shirt and a matching pleated skirt 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw5o1_0hqbTCeM00
Siblings: Actor Zackary Arthur attended the event alongide his brother Aiden 

Other actors cast in the horror movie are Andi Matichak as Allyson, Laurie's granddaughter, Will Patton, Kyle and Omar Dorsey.

Kylie returned to the franchise in Halloween Kills in 2021 after she appeared as a child in the original film alongside Jamie.

Halloween Ends will be distributed by Universal and one of the production companies involved include Blumhouse Productions.

Although the first trailer has been officially aired, fans will have to wait until October 14 for the film's release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVBzD_0hqbTCeM00
Franchise: The outing comes after the trailer for Halloween Ends debuted in July, marking the end of the new trilogy that started with Halloween in 2018

