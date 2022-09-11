SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO