Carthage ISD leaders speak on how Guardian Program works for them
CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Carthage ISD instituted the Guardian Plan in 2014, following a number of school shootings across the nation. The plan allows handpicked faculty members to be armed to defend themselves and students in the event of an active shooter. An audit report by the Texas School Safety...
First responder softball tournament being held in memory of fallen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In honor of fallen brothers, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) is hosting its Battle of the Heroes First Responder Softball Tournament. On Saturday, Sept. 17, a first responder softball tournament will be happening at Cargill Sports Complex. The event is free to go to and the SFD is asking the public to come to show support and honor the memories of fallen first responders.
2 accused of desecrating 102 gravesites
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives want to know whether your loved one’s brass vase has been stolen from their gravesite or whether you’ve seen a particular vehicle in the vicinity of a cemetery. That’s because they’ve arrested two people who allegedly desecrated graves...
Mayor Chandler requests removal of new Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier City Municipal Fire & Police Civil Service Board is considering the removal the chief of the Bossier City Police Department. An item is listed in the meeting agenda for Friday, Sept. 16 that says the board will consider the removal of Christopher Estess as chief of police. The request was submitted by Mayor Tommy Chandler.
City of Shreveport investing $5.3M in area organizations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Big developments are set to happen in Shreveport after Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the city will be investing $5.3 million in several area organizations. SPAR will receive $3 million to renovate Cargill Park Soccer Field and other projects, the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana will receive $1.5...
Robinson’s Rescue celebrates 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Since Robinson’s Rescue opened in 2008, the nonprofit has performed more than 80,000 spay/neuter surgeries. “80,000 surgeries has prevented so many animals from being on the streets, from entering our shelters. Robinson’s rescue mission is to decrease this overpopulation problem by providing this accessible, high-quality, high-volume, low-cost spay/neuters service, and educating the community on the importance of spay/neuters and pet responsibility,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson.
How do you feel about Shreveport-Bossier? Take this survey.
SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) is now releasing an online survey for residents to get more information to support a Destination Master Plan to rebrand the Shreveport-Bossier area. Local governments and community organizations are working with SBCTB to develop a 10-year plan to give...
Resolution honoring teen lost to gun violence presented by Shreveport City Council
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The family of Devin Myers is being recognized for their work to end violence. Myers is the 17-year-old Huntington High School basketball player who was gunned down on a street near his home earlier in 2022. On Tuesday morning (Sept. 13), Myers’ mother joined KSLA’s Domonique...
Caddo Schools discuss measures to combat statewide literacy concerns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Across Louisiana, more than 50% of students in K-3 are performing below their reading performance level, according to the state Education Department’s most recent data. The good news is that this is an improvement compared to the nearly 55% of kids who were performing below...
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about an early morning crash that happened on Sept. 15. Officers got the call just after 7 a.m. to the 800 block of Flournoy Lucas Road. That’s not far from Kingston Road. Crews were on the scene to divert traffic.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to find the gunman in a morning shooting that left one person injured. Dispatchers first got the call just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of W 70th Street and Terry Bradshaw Passway eastbound (Highway 3132).
BPCC leaders credit enrollment spike to career re-evaluation during COVID-19 pandemic
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College has seen a spike in enrollment. Vice Chancellor Dr. Jennifer Lawrence says the increase may be thanks to students staying in Louisiana and working. She also attributes increased enrollment to people having a stronger urge to earn a higher wage after the pandemic.
Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A big renovation and restoration project is complete at Longview’s Amtrak station. The goal is to make the station more accessible to customers, and Amtrak is doing similar projects across the country in a pitch to get more people to ride the train. With a...
Tips for how to live comfortably while struggling to make ends meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck right now, you’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are struggling to make ends meet. Financial professional JT McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, is sharing some ways to help you live more comfortably. See the interview for tips>>
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rusk County. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened during a traffic stop at approximately 1:26 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125. A man was pronounced dead...
Bossier animal shelter’s adoption fees waived for Sept. 16-18
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Animal Services (BCAS) and the Best Friends Network are teaming up for National Adoption Weekend to help combat the growing shelter crisis. From Sept. 16 through 18, pet adoption fees will be waived for all animals at the BCAS, located at 3217 Old...
SporTran names new chief of staff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Baton Rouge native Jimmy D. Thomas will now serve as SporTran’s new chief of staff. In his new role, Thomas will handle the day-to-day operations of SporTran and for Metro Management, Inc. (SporTran’s parent company) Thomas will “take the lead in acquiring additional transit properties and contracts along the Gulf Coast Region, from Texas to Georgia,” according to a news release.
Head of Bossier police union indicted after FBI raid of police headquarters
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The head of the Bossier City police union and his co-defendant have been indicted on charges. They were both arrested after the FBI raided the police department’s headquarters in late August. On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Harold “BJ” Sanford and Mitchell Morehead were indicted. Their charges...
SFD: Villa Norte apartment fire intentionally set
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport firefighters battled a fire at an apartment complex at around 5:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The call was to the 1600 block of Fullerton Street at Villa Norte Apartments. An off-duty firefighter first spotted the fire. Officials say there was visible smoke and...
