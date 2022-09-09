ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Hamilton pens emotional tribute to 'iconic leader' Queen Elizabeth II following her death, hailing the monarch as a 'symbol of hope for so many' as he remembers time they 'talked about our shared love of dogs'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her passing on Thursday.

The former World Champion met the Queen when he was awarded an MBE in 2009, and has spoken of her 'dignity, dedication and kindness.'

A statement release by Hamilton today said: 'How do you find the words to describe the loss of Her Majesty The Queen? She was truly an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence for most, if not all, of our lives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=250C0U_0hqbQaX300
Lewis Hamilton has paid an emotional tribute to Elizabeth II, after her passing at the age of 96

'Since the sad news yesterday, I’ve been reflecting on her incredible life. She was a symbol of hope for so many and she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness.

'She was truly like no other and I’m grateful to have lived during her time. Her legacy will be long-lasting and her passing deeply felt.

'I had the incredible honour of being able to spend time with her. It is something I’ll never forget. We talked about our shared love of dogs and she was incredibly generous with her time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bi0Qu_0hqbQaX300
The F1 driver described her as 'an iconic leader, an inspiration and a reassuring presence'

'I know the whole nation and many others around the world will be mourning her loss and my thoughts and prayers are with her family and all those close to her, who have lost a loved one. Rest in Peace.'

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, which Hamilton is due to race in, will go ahead as planned on Sunday with a minute's silence beforehand. There will also be a minute's silence ahead of practice on Friday.

Most sporting events planned to take place this weekend in the UK have been postponed.

WHICH SPORTING EVENTS HAVE BEEN AFFECTED FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF THE QUEEN?

Football

The Government earlier advised that no sporting events should go ahead this weekend - or on the day of the Queen's funeral - but have left the final decision up to the individual organisations.

Manchester United's Europa League clash with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford and West Ham's game against FCSB in the Europa Conference League at the London Stadium went ahead on Thursday evening with pre-match tributes.

The Northern Ireland Football League announced that Friday night's matches between Cliftonville and Glentoran and Larne and Dungannon have been postponed.

The English Football League also confirmed that Friday night's Championship game between Burnley and Norwich and the League Two match between Tranmere and Stockport had been postponed, with a decision on Saturday's fixtures yet to be made.

The Irish FA has announced that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

All of the Premier League 2 fixtures have been cancelled, as well as the Championship match between Burnley and Norwich.

Tonight’s League Two fixture between Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County has also been postponed.

Cricket

Friday's play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women's summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

However, organisers later revealed they are planning to restart at Wentworth this weekend, awaiting guidance from Buckingham Palace.

Formula 1

Sunday's Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute's silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday - including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster - have also been cancelled.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world's largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

Friday's Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

