Rockford, IL

WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Volunteers needed for Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer. The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running. “We’re hoping for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New Edgebrook business looks to educate young culinary artists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook Shopping Center makes room for a new business that will provide hands-on education for those looking for a job in the culinary arts. The new restaurant, Sonny’s Place, will be a café style and will share the space with students from the Awaken Foundation, a local news organization focused on providing at-risk youth with opportunities in the world of food.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Hazy Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes. Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube. The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford public school staff members pack a board meeting Tuesday night demanding a fair contract. Paraprofessionals are teacher’s assistants. Teacher shortages nationwide and in Rockford force these local staff members to fulfill more responsibilities and they feel they aren’t recognized for it.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City leaders to host monthly town halls on violent crime in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Crime mitigations look different these days, but residents of Rockford only know what they see- daily headlines, police news conferences and live streams via social media about the violent crime rate in the Forest City. Those who are at the forefront of these changing times want...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Significant warming trend underway, even hotter times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After two extremely wet and cool days, sunshine made a valiant return to the Stateline Tuesday, and temperatures responded very nicely as a result. When all was said and done, temperatures topped out at 77°, mirroring the normal high temperature for September 13. In the days ahead, temperatures will be anything but normal, as a significant pattern change evolves.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old sees federal prison time for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Shazariya Hibbett, was sentenced to 90 months for an incident from October 2020. Prosecutors say Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that Rockford police officers attempted to stop but lost sight of...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pritzker, Bailey spar over SAFE-T Act

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey continue to battle over the best way to address crime in Illinois. Violence is frequently discussed during any election season, but people across the political spectrum are debating about what will happen when cash bail is abolished on Jan. 1.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Boylan blanks East, extends conference winning streak

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Boylan boys soccer has now won 24 straight NIC-10 matches after defeating East 4-0 at Swanson Stadium. The Titans last lost a conference match on October 3, 2019 at Guilford. That match was 0-0 after regulation and overtime, before the Vikings won it in penalty kicks.
ROCKFORD, IL

