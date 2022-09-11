FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events on post. One of those is their Retiree Days event happening on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16. Retiree Days is an army-wide initiative, but Fort Sill hosts one of the largest across the Department of Defense. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Rhinehart Fitness Center on both days, a variety of services will be available, such as wellness screenings, Covid vaccinations, and oral health services.

FORT SILL, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO