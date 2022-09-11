ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

kswo.com

Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Greyhound returns to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital!

Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for being the most recent winner of our listener's recognition Monday Smiles. KLAW 101 along with Flowers by Ramon have asked listeners to identify the businesses in Southwest Oklahoma that make them smile, and in so doing, they are rewarded with smiles of their own. A beautiful arrangement, custom created by Flowers by Ramon, and presented each Monday in September and October.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night. The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for dinner...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events on post. One of those is their Retiree Days event happening on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16. Retiree Days is an army-wide initiative, but Fort Sill hosts one of the largest across the Department of Defense. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Rhinehart Fitness Center on both days, a variety of services will be available, such as wellness screenings, Covid vaccinations, and oral health services.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents. Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Assignment causes controversy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
WALTERS, OK
kswo.com

Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Alleged seafood thief indicted on multiple charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Lawton woman is now indicted for alleged thefts of thousands of dollars of seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls, as well as the exploitation of a child police said was her unwilling accomplice. Brianna Andino is indicted for thefts that happened...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

CU ‘Opportunity Fair’ hopes to connect job seekers with openings

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Opportunity Fair took place on Tuesday with a focus on getting soon-to-be graduates the best job opportunities. The event took place at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and connected Cameron students with a multitude of local organizations. A few of...
LAWTON, OK

