Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Local Combat Veteran Motorcycle Group hosting weekend rally
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You might see an unusual number of bikers on the streets of Lawton this weekend. Around 300 bikers from the areas of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas will be in Lawton to attend a Region 5 Rally. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September...
kswo.com
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital!
Congratulations to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for being the most recent winner of our listener's recognition Monday Smiles. KLAW 101 along with Flowers by Ramon have asked listeners to identify the businesses in Southwest Oklahoma that make them smile, and in so doing, they are rewarded with smiles of their own. A beautiful arrangement, custom created by Flowers by Ramon, and presented each Monday in September and October.
kswo.com
Lawton FFA hosts Calf Fry Fundraiser Tuesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Future Farmers of America is holding a special Calf Fry fundraising event on Tuesday night. The Calf Fry will kick off at 6:00 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Great Plains Coliseum, and conclude at 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted for dinner...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Retiree Days
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about a handful of upcoming events on post. One of those is their Retiree Days event happening on Thursday, September 15, and Friday, September 16. Retiree Days is an army-wide initiative, but Fort Sill hosts one of the largest across the Department of Defense. Beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Rhinehart Fitness Center on both days, a variety of services will be available, such as wellness screenings, Covid vaccinations, and oral health services.
kswo.com
The Impact Community Center is changing the lives of Lawton residents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Impact Community Center has officially opened this summer and is already impacting the lives of Lawton residents. Radames Garcia is the CEO and founder of the Impact Community Center. Gracia said the mission of the Community center is to impact one life at a time and focus on building relationships that will transform the city of Lawton.
kswo.com
Public meetings being held to discuss future of Lawton parks
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will be holding meetings for the public to discuss the future of city parks. The public meetings will begin in late September and will be held at the Lawton City Hall auditorium. All meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will...
Texas-Oklahoma Fair gets underway September 13
Funnel cake, a Ferris wheel, fried food and family fun. What's not to love? Make plans to visit the Texas-Oklahoma Fair this week at the MPEC! Details here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
kswo.com
Assignment causes controversy
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -An English teacher at Macarthur High is receiving mixed reactions from parents after a controversial assignment was given. Students were asked to write a reflective paper on whether or not they used the word and why they think society accepts it in music. We spoke to one...
kswo.com
Wild Urban Farm prepares to reopen bakery
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wild Urban’s Farm in Walters has good news for their community as they get closer to the reopening of their bakery. The entire farm is run by just three people: Elisabeth Kirchner, her husband, and her 96-year-old father. When the pandemic began in 2020,...
Services set for local couple who died in plane crash
Final arrangements have been made for a beloved Wichita Falls couple as the community continues to mourn their passing following a plane crash on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Drive-thru flu and COVID vaccine clinics to be held in October
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Flu season is here and the health department wants to give everyone an opportunity to get their flu shot across Southwest Oklahoma. The health department will set up drive-thru clinics the first week of October to offer free flu and COVID vaccines. Drive-thru vaccine clinics will...
Olney fugitive captured in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fugitive with warrants for child sex assaults in Olney who escaped police there in August is arrested in Wichita Falls after a struggle with WFPD and DPS officers.
kswo.com
West Lawton wreck sends one to hospital with minor injuries
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck near NW 75th and Quanah Parker Trailway. It happened around 2:30 on Wednesday afternoon. According to our crew on scene, it appeared the SUV involved was traveling east and t-boned a white car which was turning across the roadway.
Local bar turned restaurant rebranding and expanding
Wichita Falls restaurant and bar Stick's Place is rebranding and expanding into what will be known as Our Place Eatery and Spirits.
Paranormal Group Finds Weird Footage from Wichita Falls Haunted House
Want to go to a real haunted house this fall in Wichita Falls?. Who doesn't love a good scare in the fall? Plenty of folks will be setting up haunted houses in Wichita Falls over the next couple of weeks, but are these places really haunted? Some of these places just put up a bunch of fake cob webs, smoke machines and someone in a mask to jump out and scare you.
texomashomepage.com
Alleged seafood thief indicted on multiple charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Lawton woman is now indicted for alleged thefts of thousands of dollars of seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls, as well as the exploitation of a child police said was her unwilling accomplice. Brianna Andino is indicted for thefts that happened...
kswo.com
CU ‘Opportunity Fair’ hopes to connect job seekers with openings
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Opportunity Fair took place on Tuesday with a focus on getting soon-to-be graduates the best job opportunities. The event took place at the McCasland Ballroom of the McMahon Centennial Complex and connected Cameron students with a multitude of local organizations. A few of...
Pin-in wreck sends one to hospital in Wichita Falls
A pin-in wreck sent one to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wichita Falls.
Comments / 4