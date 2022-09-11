Read full article on original website
Phone scammers targeting Comanche Co. residents at work
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office is warning people in southwest Oklahoma about another scam making the rounds, in connection to a previous phone scam. Last month, 7News reported on a scam where the caller tells the victim they’re from the sheriff’s office and looking for...
UPDATE: Body of missing jet skier discovered at Lake Lawtonka
UPDATE: Officials with the Lawton Police Department discovered the body of a missing jet skier Sunday morning, after he disappeared on Lake Lawtonka Saturday. A dive team began searching for the man just after dawn, discovering his body around 11a.m. This footage was sent to us by a boathouse owner...
2 dead in Delaware County crash identified
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 9/14/2022 12 P.M.: The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) identified two people killed in a car crash in Delaware County, about 10 miles north of Eucha. OHP said 46-year-old Ronald Hogshooter, of Frederick, and 22-year-old Shelby Blackfox, of Oklahoma City, were both pronounced dead at...
“Care2Cure” Car Show raises money for Huntington’s disease
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Trucks, cars, motorcycles and more were on display this weekend, as officials concluded the 11th annual “Care2Cure” Indoor Car, Truck, and Bike show. The show helps to support the Lawton Area Huntington’s Disease support group, as they continue to spread awareness and education about...
Greyhound returns to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton hasn’t had an out of city transportation system since Jefferson Bus Lines left the city in 2019. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers says this is a much-needed resource. “I think people now have another resource to actually use to get to their final destination....
UPDATE: One person sent to hospital after 52nd Street shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency responders have responded to an apartment complex off 52nd Street for a reported shooting. Officers were called to the District Six10 apartments around 3:15 p.m. The victim was reportedly shot in the shoulder but no details have been confirmed by police on the scene. We...
UPDATE: Troopers identify bodies discovered by child; declare possible victims of deadly car crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. *UPDATE* – The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigations and Delaware County Law Enforcement say they identified the two bodies discovered by a child in Delaware County. Officers identified the driver as Ronald Hogshooter, 46, of Frederick, Okla., and the passenger as Shelby Blackfox, 22, of Oklahoma...
City of Geronimo celebrates 119th Birthday
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - There was no limit to the fun out in Geronimo this weekend, as they concluded the city’s 119th birthday celebration. Residents kicked off the event on Friday night, with a great parade and fireworks show, which officials said was a huge success. They even had...
Alleged seafood thief indicted on multiple charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Lawton woman is now indicted for alleged thefts of thousands of dollars of seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls, as well as the exploitation of a child police said was her unwilling accomplice. Brianna Andino is indicted for thefts that happened...
Just Jeri: Half a Century in Lawton/Ft. Sill Oklahoma
Wow, when you say it like that, it seems that I have been here forever! 50 years as a resident of Lawton, Oklahoma. (with the exception of a crazy time when I thought I could live somewhere else! Came to my senses and right back home!) My dad was in...
First Alert Forecast- September Hot Streak Continues!
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It may be mid-September, but it sure don’t feel like it! The next few days will continue to be plagued by hot, dry, rainless conditions. That’s all thanks to the zone of high pressure currently dominating the southern plains keeping humidity low and winds steadily flowing from the dry, Mexican desert. It’s like someone has taken a giant blow dryer to the US.
Missing murder suspect back behind bars
The suspect in a 2008 cold-case murder who failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing on Tuesday afternoon has been found and placed back into custody.
Woman charged after police chase ends in fiery wreck
Wichita Falls Police have charged a woman with evading and criminal mischief after a Saturday afternoon chase that started in Wichita Falls, traveled to Burkburnett and ended near Bacon Switch Road.
7News First Alert Weather: Summer you’ve overstayed your welcome
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, clear skies and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. The International Space Station will be visible across Texoma starting at 8:30 PM from the WSW and continuing through 8:36 PM to the NE.
Cops and Kids Picnic
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 40th annual Cops and Kids Picnic was hosted at the Public Safety Center in Lawton Saturday. Officers from a variety of divisions talked to families about their jobs at booths. Kids also had the chance to ask officers questions and explore their equipment. One of...
Two arrested for fentanyl-related murder in Wichita Falls
This now makes three murder arrests in two weeks for fentanyl-related deaths in Wichita Falls.
7News First Alert Weather: Near-record heat as we approach first day of Autumn
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - About exactly one month ago, right after we ended a 2 week stretch of temperatures above 100 through the first half of August, I made the mention that with summers like the one that we have been experiencing (especially with the brutal July we had), we usually see high temps in the upper 90s and low 100s last through the end of September, even if we have a couple cooldowns throughout. Since we broke that 2 week stretch of triple digits, we have only had one day above 100 degrees. While my prediction may have been somewhat incorrect for the most part, it seems that the part about upper 90s and 100s until the end of September might turn out to be correct.
7News First Alert Weather: Windy and warm weekend weather
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! This has been one long summer that never seems to go away. Well it has heard our cries for cooler temperatures and the arrival of autumn... and decided it wants to hang around for just a while longer. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year with the atmosphere (pun intended) that comes with it, and it’s going to be difficult to get into the Halloween spirt next month if we have to continue forecasting clear skies and temperatures up to 10 degrees above average.
Lawtons ‘Largest Garage Sale’ kicks off
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The pandemic may have caused disruptions in many things but nothing could get in the way of Lawtonians love of garage sales. That’s why Lawton’s Largest Garage sale is returning after a two year break. The Garage, Antiques, and Collectibles Sales began Friday at...
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Two Feline Fluffballs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Animals and Fridays are both known for putting smiles on people’s faces, so this Friday, let’s smile together with Furry Friend Friday!. 7News visited with Hannah Brown at the Lawton Animal Welfare to get a good look at all of the furry friends available for adoption, including two adorable four-month-old mixed-breed Persian cats.
