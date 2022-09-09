ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Walmart’s self checkout might mean legal trouble but there’s a ‘creepier’ technology that would change shopping forever

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LipeX_0hqbNTcr00

DOZENS of Walmart shoppers have shared horror tales where they have been wrongly accused of shoplifting when they used the self-checkout.

Lawyers have also warned that using the machines could land shoppers in legal trouble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FfPgU_0hqbNTcr00
Walmart filed a patent regarding a biometric handle on its shopping carts Credit: Getty

But, in 2018, Walmart filed a patent titled System and Method for a Biometric Feedback Cart Handle. Its current status remains unclear.

A bar would measure features such as shoppers’ heart rate, temperature, and pace as they ventured around the store.

The technology would also be able to detect when a customer was about to faint.

It would also be able to spot when shoppers were stressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMJEw_0hqbNTcr00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Phik9_0hqbNTcr00

Data would then be sent back to staffers who would be able to help customers, according to the patent cited by Talk Business.

The thought of a biometric handle left experts and shoppers spooked.

Jeff Sward, the CEO of Merchandising Metrics, posted on the Retail Wire forum: “Beyond creepy. Beyond intrusive.

“Count me out as a Walmart shopper if this ever happens.”

Jennie McDonald told Talk Business that she thought there was “too much technology going around”.

And, another Walmart shopper, who hasn't been identified, revealed she wouldn’t use the cart if it had a biometric handle.

When asked by Talk Business, she said: “No. Just let me shop.”

Walmart bosses vowed that it would not collect personal information via the device amid customers’ concerns.

'TOO MUCH TECH'

The major retailer has revealed that more than a dozen stores in Ohio will be updated as part of an $85million project.

Bosses say more self-checkout lanes will be available and customers will be able to advantage of features such as Walmart Pay, improving their experience.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the new self-checkout machines that are being installed, but there will be more manned tills.

Shoppers will be able to use Walmart Pickup - a tool that allows customers to order their groceries online before heading to their local store to collect them.

Staffers bag the items so patrons do not need to leave their cars.

Walmart bosses hope the changes will “create an updated experience for customers”, saving them “time and money”.

New lights and signage will be installed and bathrooms will be modernized, The Repository revealed.

Adonis Clark, the Regional General Manager at Walmart, said: “Our local stores have never been more important to the way we serve customers today and, in the future.

“These investments will make it easier for our stores and associates to get customers what they want, when they want it.”

Walmart is also upgrading three of its stores in Puerto Rico with up-to-date technology.

Bosses plan to add more self-checkout points, as well as roll out curbside pick-up.

Walmart's Public and Government Affairs Director Ivan Baez told News is my Business: "This year, we started revamping the stores in Carolina, Fajardo, and Cayey."

He expects the stores to be completely revamped within the next two months.

Baez told the outlet that the same stores will also begin offering curbside pick-up options.

The company's goal is to have all 18 locations in Puerto Rico offer curbside pick-up within the next five years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmdOo_0hqbNTcr00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10dxqA_0hqbNTcr00

An additional $34million will be invested in other locations next year to continue revamping stores.

The Sun has approached Walmart for comment regarding an update on the patent.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
The US Sun

Huge Walmart changes are leaked in memo and it could mean price rises for millions even when it’s the store’s fault

MILLIONS of Walmart customers who shop online could face paying more, according to a leaked memo. A document, seen by Business Insider, has suggested shoppers may have to pay for substitute groceries they receive when a particular product is unavailable. Walmart customers were previously shielded if their item wasn’t available....
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Shoplifting#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Talk Business#Merchandising Metrics
The US Sun

I tested the Amazon Go store with no self-checkout and no lines – but I was still charged for the wrong items

A SHOPPER has claimed a new Amazon convenience store with cutting-edge tech that's supposed to empower you to grab items and leave isn't always accurate. Just Walk Out technology at the brand new Amazon Go locations allows customers to avoid self-checkout and lines, but Rich DeMuro said the futuristic store charged him for the wrong items.
WHITTIER, CA
The US Sun

Toyota recalls 84,000 vehicles – here are the warning signs

TOYOTA has issued a recall for nearly 84,000 of its vehicles due an electrical braking system problem that may prevent drivers from engaging or disengaging their parking brake. Toyota’s 2022 Tundra pickup and Lexus’ 2022 NX SUV are the vehicles affected by this recent recall. Drivers unable to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Walmart
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
741K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy