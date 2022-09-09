ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moment pitch invader wielding pink flare is tackled by security after interrupting NFL season opener in LA

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
 6 days ago
A PITCH invasion held up play in the NFL season opener on Thursday night.

A fan escaped security and made a protest during the Buffalo Bills' win over Los Angeles Rams.

A fan interrupted the NFL season opener to protest Credit: AP
They were tackled by security staff in Los Angeles Credit: AP

The spectator was holding pink flare as they made the protest.

And they caught the attention of the nation, who were tuning in for the NFL season opener.

The incident happened during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium.

Fan footage from the stadium showed an activist being chased by multiple members of security.

They were eventually tackled to the ground before the flare was tossed off the field.

The invasion was referenced on the live broadcast on NBC.

Television cameras showed a flare being collected from one of the end zones.

It caused a brief interruption to the Bills' dominant victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The protester was wearing a shirt that read: "right to rescue".

The website is a petition to help rectify factory farming industry abuses.

One reporter saw the pink flare and said: "Ummm we just had a streaker or a gender reveal on the field."

