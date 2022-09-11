ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Prather hopeful for continued production after coming on late last week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first two games of the 2022 season, it’s apparent wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the favorite target of quarterback JT Daniels. With 20 receptions for 249 yards, Ford-Wheaton ranks top 10 nationally in both categories. He has 11 more catches and 108 more yards than WVU’s next closest player — fellow veteran wideout Sam James.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Stedman Bailey returns to Morgantown for WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three of the most dynamic playmakers in Mountaineer football history will be enshrined together in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday morning. Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith are all inductees in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Kickoff for the WVU-Towson game is at 1 p.m.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Sports
City
Morgantown, WV
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
Morgantown, WV
Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Neal Brown
Metro News

Mountain East Conference announces The Health Plan as corporate partner

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced The Health Plan as a corporate partner on Thursday. In addition to serving as the title sponsor of the MEC Basketball Tournament, as part of the expanded partnership, The Health Plan will be the presenting sponsor for the league’s Player of the Week program and will have a presence associated with all MEC Championship events.
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida

ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
ELKINS, WV
Metro News

New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Jayhawks#The Hall Of Fame#Wvu
Metro News

Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Metro News

State police report drowning death of toddler

SALEM, W.Va. — State police released information Wednesday about a Sunday drowning in Salem. According to troopers, the body of a 17-month-old boy was recovered near a Salem residence. They learned the toddler had drowned in a nearby pond. Authorities transported the child to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport....
SALEM, WV
Metro News

MUB approves deal for recreation at new Flegal Dam & Reservoir

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) has approved the agreement allowing for recreational amenities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir. The unanimous vote came despite concerns from board members and nearby residents. Rich Dennis has lived along Upper Cobrun Creek Road for the last 27 years and...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Metro News

Monongalia County Commission opposes Amendment 2

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Citing a loss of local control over funding sources, the Monongalia County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing the state constitutional amendment that would grant the legislature authority to make changes to personal property and business inventory taxes. West Virginia voters will consider the proposal –...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marion County woman charged after police find marijuana plants

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A Marion County woman is facing charges after police found marijuana growing in her home while following up on reports of child neglect and drug activity. Reports indicate police went to the home of Arial Stanley, 28, and found two marijuana plants on the front...
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy