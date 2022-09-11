Read full article on original website
Prather hopeful for continued production after coming on late last week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Through the first two games of the 2022 season, it’s apparent wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton is the favorite target of quarterback JT Daniels. With 20 receptions for 249 yards, Ford-Wheaton ranks top 10 nationally in both categories. He has 11 more catches and 108 more yards than WVU’s next closest player — fellow veteran wideout Sam James.
‘You don’t sugarcoat these things’: Reality of 0-2 start not lost on Brown, Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No matter how much they try to avoid it, West Virginia coaches and players alike hear the outside noise. Having lost their first two games for the first time since 1979, the Mountaineers have squandered an opportunity to start strong in Neal Brown’s fourth season as head coach.
Stedman Bailey returns to Morgantown for WVU Sports Hall of Fame induction Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three of the most dynamic playmakers in Mountaineer football history will be enshrined together in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame Saturday morning. Stedman Bailey, Tavon Austin and Geno Smith are all inductees in the Class of 2022. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. Kickoff for the WVU-Towson game is at 1 p.m.
Contrasting styles on display in annual Bridgeport-Fairmont Senior showdown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two of the state’s premier programs share the field at East-West Stadium on Thursday night. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport (2-1) visits Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior (3-0) in their annual early-season matchup. The Indians and the Polar Bears have split the last eight...
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 3)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the third week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Late fourth down gamble lifts Bridgeport to 24-21 win at No. 1 Fairmont Senior
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — With Bridgeport and Fairmont Senior tied at 21 on the opening possession of the fourth quarter, the Indians faced fourth-and-2 at their own 28-yard line. Head coach Tyler Phares kept his offense on the field and they didn’t leave until a field goal split the uprights to provide the game-winning margin. Class AAA No. 7 Bridgeport defeated Class AA No. 1 Fairmont Senior 24-21 in the latest chapter of the Big 10 Conference’s top rivalry at East-West Stadium.
Hurricane-Spring Valley leads the list of Class AAA contests in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato take a look at the best Class AAA matchups on the scoreboard in the fourth week of the high school football season. No. 1 Martinsburg, No. 2 Spring Valley and No. 3 Hurricane will take the field in highly-anticipated contests.
Tucker County & Wheeling Central notch important victories in Week 3 (Class A preview)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato recap the best victories in Week 3 and take a look at the top Class A matchups in Week 4.
Thursday night matchups headline Class AA slate in Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato break down the best matchups in Week 4, including Thursday night contests in Shinnston and on “12th Street” in Fairmont.
Mountain East Conference announces The Health Plan as corporate partner
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced The Health Plan as a corporate partner on Thursday. In addition to serving as the title sponsor of the MEC Basketball Tournament, as part of the expanded partnership, The Health Plan will be the presenting sponsor for the league’s Player of the Week program and will have a presence associated with all MEC Championship events.
Brothers arrested in Elkins on warrants from Florida
ELKINS, W.Va. — Two brothers living in Elkins have been arrested for outstanding warrants from the state of Florida. Randolph County Sheriff Robert Elbon Jr. said his deputies learned this week of the warrants and the location of Keith Keene through an anonymous tip. Keene was staying at a home just off Central Street in Elkins. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed the warrants out of Putnam County, Florida and went to the residence along with the West Virginia State Police and officers with the Elkins Police department.
New carrier coming to North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – North Central West Virginia Airport officials have announced carrier changes for passenger service. Contour Airlines will replace SkyWest Airlines, operating as United Express, to Chicago and Washington D.C. as of Dec. 1. SkyWest Airlines has suspended service for 30 rural areas through the Essential Air Service...
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
Doctors enter guilty pleas over HOPE Clinic
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Five doctors have entered guilty pleas related to practices at a pain management clinic with three West Virginia locations and a Wytheville, Virginia office. William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; 45-year-old Brian Gullett, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; 88-year-old Roswell Tempest Lowry, of Efland, North...
State police report drowning death of toddler
SALEM, W.Va. — State police released information Wednesday about a Sunday drowning in Salem. According to troopers, the body of a 17-month-old boy was recovered near a Salem residence. They learned the toddler had drowned in a nearby pond. Authorities transported the child to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport....
MUB approves deal for recreation at new Flegal Dam & Reservoir
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) has approved the agreement allowing for recreational amenities at the Flegal Dam and Reservoir. The unanimous vote came despite concerns from board members and nearby residents. Rich Dennis has lived along Upper Cobrun Creek Road for the last 27 years and...
Monongalia County Commission opposes Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Citing a loss of local control over funding sources, the Monongalia County Commission has adopted a resolution opposing the state constitutional amendment that would grant the legislature authority to make changes to personal property and business inventory taxes. West Virginia voters will consider the proposal –...
Marion County woman charged after police find marijuana plants
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – A Marion County woman is facing charges after police found marijuana growing in her home while following up on reports of child neglect and drug activity. Reports indicate police went to the home of Arial Stanley, 28, and found two marijuana plants on the front...
