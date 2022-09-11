2027 athlete Ny’Kel King is an all around football athlete at Murray Middle School in St. Augustine Fl. Ny’Kel plays Wide Receiver, Running Back, and Safety for the team. His primary position however is WR. He posseses ideal height and length for a receiver at his current level, and is on track to progress to the next level. With exceptional hands, King is a sure-fire target in the passing game for Murray. A dynamic playmaker, King Kel’s throne is on the field, ruling the secondary and over opposing corners!

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO