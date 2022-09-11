ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2027 athlete Ny’Kel King is an all around football athlete at Murray Middle School in St. Augustine Fl. Ny’Kel plays Wide Receiver, Running Back, and Safety for the team. His primary position however is WR. He posseses ideal height and length for a receiver at his current level, and is on track to progress to the next level. With exceptional hands, King is a sure-fire target in the passing game for Murray. A dynamic playmaker, King Kel’s throne is on the field, ruling the secondary and over opposing corners!
Duval Sports Mid-Season Volleyball Power Rankings

Northeast Fl- We’re already approaching the halfway mark of the varsity Volleyball seasaon, so that means it’s time to check in with our mid-season power rankings. There’s been lots of top performers in Northeast Florida, so we also highlight the top volleyball players on the top teams right now as well. Also included, is their Northeast Florida Maxpreps ranking below. Check it out.
