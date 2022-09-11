LANSING, Ill. (September 15, 2022) – The Lansing Police Department is helping the Rogers family look for 26-year-old Benny Corbett. He was last seen at the United Motel in Lansing on September 6, 2022. Benny was last seen leaving his hotel room in the the image on the right. Benny is from Sauk Village and the family is concerned since they have not heard from him since the evening of September 6.

