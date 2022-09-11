Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
fox32chicago.com
Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Arkelya Harper: Missing Palatine Township girl last seen Sept. 8
PALATINE, Ill. - The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old suburban girl. Arkelya Harper of the 1500 block of Norway Lane in Palatine Township left her home around 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 8 after getting into an argument with a family member, officials said. She hasn't been seen since.
Chicago police searching for Tahoe suspected of killing Bolingbrook man in Chatham
Chicago police are searching for a tan Chevy Tahoe which they believe struck and killed a man in Chatham Monday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: 2 boys shot just minutes apart in South Side homes, CPD says
There have now been 255 minors shot, 33 fatally, in Chicago so far this year.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
nypressnews.com
Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
blockclubchicago.org
Driver Hit And Killed Man, Took Off In Chatham, Police Say
CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who killed a man Monday night in a hit-and-run in Chatham. At 9:30 p.m., the driver hit a 59-year-old man who was crossing the street at 449 E. 79th St., police said. The driver took off, going west on 79th Street and went north on King Drive.
nypressnews.com
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
thelansingjournal.com
LPD asks for public help in search for missing 26-year old man
LANSING, Ill. (September 15, 2022) – The Lansing Police Department is helping the Rogers family look for 26-year-old Benny Corbett. He was last seen at the United Motel in Lansing on September 6, 2022. Benny was last seen leaving his hotel room in the the image on the right. Benny is from Sauk Village and the family is concerned since they have not heard from him since the evening of September 6.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
nypressnews.com
Highland Park shooting first responders honored
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — First responders and local leaders in Highland Park were honored earlier this week for their work in the Fourth of July parade shooting. U.S. Congressman Brad Schneider recognized 11 people for their response during and after that tragedy on Monday. They each received a...
Concealed carry license holder who shot at cousin’s attackers speaks out
The boy shot is recovering, family members said.
10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
Harvey mayor caught in firefight on North Side as his security opens fire on possible robbers
Someone in Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark’s security detail opened fire while responding to a possible robbery in Old Town Wednesday afternoon, but it was unclear whether anyone was hit. The Chicago Fire Department said no ambulance was called.
Man offers woman $150 for 5-year-old daughter, then grabs girl by the hair, police say
Chicago police charged a man with offering a woman $150 for her 5-year-old daughter, then grabbing the girl by the hair before letting go and running away on Chicago’s Northwest Side. It happened on the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue.
Comments / 0