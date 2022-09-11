ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country Club Hills, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man stabbed to death in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police. Reginald Winslow, 64, was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot by family member during argument in South Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument with a family member Monday night in the South Chicago neighborhood. The 20-year-old was arguing with a family member around 10 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Phillips Avenue when they shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A South Shore man is charged with the deadly shooting of a 22-year-old woman in West Englewood in June. Chicago police and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Marcell Hunter, 27, in the 7500 block of South Coles on Wednesday. He was identified as...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Driver Hit And Killed Man, Took Off In Chatham, Police Say

CHICAGO — Police are looking for a driver who killed a man Monday night in a hit-and-run in Chatham. At 9:30 p.m., the driver hit a 59-year-old man who was crossing the street at 449 E. 79th St., police said. The driver took off, going west on 79th Street and went north on King Drive.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

LPD asks for public help in search for missing 26-year old man

LANSING, Ill. (September 15, 2022) – The Lansing Police Department is helping the Rogers family look for 26-year-old Benny Corbett. He was last seen at the United Motel in Lansing on September 6, 2022. Benny was last seen leaving his hotel room in the the image on the right. Benny is from Sauk Village and the family is concerned since they have not heard from him since the evening of September 6.
LANSING, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with gunning down woman in Englewood

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in the shooting of a woman last June in the Englewood neighborhood. Marcell Hunter, 27, is accused of fatally shooting 22-year-old Nikki Conner during an argument around 11:10 p.m. on June 21 in the 5900 block of South Bishop Street, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Highland Park shooting first responders honored

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) — First responders and local leaders in Highland Park were honored earlier this week for their work in the Fourth of July parade shooting. U.S. Congressman Brad Schneider recognized 11 people for their response during and after that tragedy on Monday. They each received a...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
HAMMOND, IN

