PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County will soon see changes to some of its bridges, thanks to an investment from the federal government. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation got an $80 million windfall from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law last November. That money will go towards replacing the I-39/90/94 bridge that crosses the Wisconsin River.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO