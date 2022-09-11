Read full article on original website
fox47.com
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27
BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit’s search for a new superintendent is entering the home stretch. The district will interview six applicants this week, selecting finalists for the position on Tuesday, the Board of Education announced. A final round of interviews with the Board of Education and community staff forums will be held on September 21.
fox47.com
Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power
MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
fox47.com
Verona School District makes Asian American history part of K-12 curriculum
VERONA, Wis.- The Verona Area School District Board unanimously passed a resolution Monday to provide learning materials on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in their K-12 curriculum. The Asian American and Pacific Islander population in Wisconsin– and the country as a whole — grew about 36% in the last...
fox47.com
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial
MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July 22 that left Laron Bynum, 18, dead. Bynum was found inside of a Kia Optima on Vahlen Street that had been reported stolen.
fox47.com
MMSD struggling to provide full lunch service as staffing woes continue
MADISON, Wis. — Madison schools are struggling to provide students with a satisfying lunch, district officials said Tuesday. In a statement, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that schools have “experienced limitations in providing staff-prepared lunch options such as fresh salads, pasta, bakery, and grill options during the first couple weeks of school.”
fox47.com
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Monday who they said crashed into two parked vehicles before rolling her own vehicle over. Crews were called to the 1400 block of Williamson Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash. A 46-year-old woman was found inside the overturned vehicle.
fox47.com
Madison police looking for man who allegedly attacked 78-year-old at Culver's
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man who they said attacked a 78-year-old at a Culver’s. The incident occurred at the restaurant in the 2000 block of West Beltline Highway, and police said the attacker was not provoked. The suspect is described as being 5’7...
fox47.com
WisDOT receives $80 million to repair Columbia County bridges
PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County will soon see changes to some of its bridges, thanks to an investment from the federal government. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation got an $80 million windfall from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law last November. That money will go towards replacing the I-39/90/94 bridge that crosses the Wisconsin River.
fox47.com
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
