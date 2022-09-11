Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Police: Bardstown man shot, killed after strangling man in altercation
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Nelson County on Wednesday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. Around 5:30 p.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene of the shooting and found a man dead inside a garage. The man was identified as 44-year-old...
‘I just need answers’: Louisville father wants answers as to how toddler died
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The autopsy results for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel left his father with more questions than answers. “The whole situation surrounding my son’s passing doesn’t sit right with me at all,” Leroy Stanciel said. Louisville Metro Police reported that Lenix suddenly died on March 21...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WLKY.com
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Authorities cancel 'Operation Return Home' alert for missing 23-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home has been canceled for a missing 23-year-old man last seen in southwest Louisville. LMPD says Hunter Ceralde was found safe early Wednesday morning and is being reuinted with loved ones. No other details were made available, police said. Earlier this week, police...
harrodsburgherald.com
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat
A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
wdrb.com
Emotional Lexington police chief demands public 'start appreciating' law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emotional police chief addressed reporters at a Lexington news conference Tuesday morning as he and the city's mayor answered questions about the recent rise in violent crime in Lexington. "Start appreciating what your police do for you," Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told reporters, according...
wdrb.com
Mother of missing Indianapolis baby arrested; ex-boyfriend also in custody
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indianapolis mother and her former boyfriend are both in custody in connection to the disappearance of an 8-month-old baby. Amiah Robertson went missing on March 9, 2019, but her mother, Amber Robertson, didn't report her missing until March 16. She told police she gave Amiah...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville jail: Person in custody saved another from overdose
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the last 12 months, four people who were incarcerated in the Louisville jail died because of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Late last week, leaders said someone in custody in the jail was able to save someone else’s life with...
'We weren't hampering the scene at all': Indiana parents feel they were wrongfully arrested
MADISON, Ind. — The parents of a Madison, Indiana man are outraged after they feel they were wrongfully arrested. Their son was seriously injured after he crashed his ATV. When his parents rushed to him at the scene, it ended with them in handcuffs. A rainy night, and a...
wdrb.com
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
953wiki.com
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges
September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
JCPS board recognizes bus driver who confronted angry father who boarded bus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Timothy Franklin earned some new monikers after putting himself between the elementary students on his bus and an angry father who boarded the vehicle on Aug. 26. “They call me Mr. Famous, Captain America,” Franklin told WDRB News, noting he wore a Captain America shirt...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Elizabethtown Police integrating 'Flock' cameras to help solve crimes
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Another police department in Kentucky will be integrating a new surveillance system to help police officers solve crimes. Elizabethtown Police Department will soon place "Flock" cameras around the city, according to a press release. The Flock safety system can read license plates and identify missing or...
WLKY.com
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
wdrb.com
Mayoral candidate Greenberg wants Louisville's seized guns disabled before state auction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Louisville mayoral candidate says his administration would alter seized guns so they can’t fire before turning them over for auction as required under Kentucky law. Democrat Craig Greenberg is expected to announce the plan on Wednesday as part of his campaign's public safety...
Wave 3
Police: Carjacking suspect shoots himself
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a...
