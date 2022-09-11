ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
Louisville jail: Person in custody saved another from overdose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the last 12 months, four people who were incarcerated in the Louisville jail died because of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Late last week, leaders said someone in custody in the jail was able to save someone else’s life with...
WKU classes resume after ATF says device found is not a threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators issued an "all clear" Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device found on the campus of Western Kentucky University was determined to be harmless. But a student was still arrested after police said she made an unrelated theat. Classes resumed just before 2 p.m....
Carrollton Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

September 13, 2022, Madison Police arrested Della J. Freeman 49, Carrollton, Kentucky, for possession of methamphetamine L-6 felony. Freeman was stopped by Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. K-9 Meko and his handler Ben Flint responded to the stop. Meko conducted an open air sniff around Freeman's vehicle and gave his handler a positive indication for the possession of narcotics. During the subsequent search, Captain Season Jackson located a white crystal type substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.
WKU student charged with terroristic threatening after fake bomb threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Western Kentucky University (WKU) student has been arrested after she admitted to police that she had sent in a fake bomb threat on campus. On Wednesday, authorities were responding to a possible explosive device that was discovered on near Cherry Hall. Nearby buildings were evacuated and classes were postponed while police investigated.
Louisville man arrested after double homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly helping a suspect who fatally shot two people Saturday afternoon near a closed nightclub in the Russell neighborhood. According to his arrest report, 31-year-old Maurice Gibson drove a murder suspect away from a deadly shooting on 26th and Cedar...
Man injured in fiery crash near Algonquin Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was injured in a fiery crash Thursday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 12:15 p.m., LMPD officers responded to a single car crash near the intersection of South Seventh Street and Algonquin Parkway. When they got there, they found a Corvette with a...
Police: Carjacking suspect shoots himself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man wanted in connection with a carjacking is in critical condition after shooting himself. MetroSafe says the carjacking was reported at 3:15 a.m. at the Speedway in the 7900 block of Terry Road. Officers sent to the scene put out a...
