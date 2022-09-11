ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison firefighters help man whose electric wheelchair ran out of power

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped make sure a man didn’t get caught in the rain Saturday. Officials said the man rang the doorbell at the fire station on McKenna Boulevard around 8:20 p.m. He told firefighters that he was on his way home, but his electric wheelchair was running out of power.
Beloit interviews six people for superintendent, final selection set for Sept. 27

BELOIT, Wis. — The School District of Beloit’s search for a new superintendent is entering the home stretch. The district will interview six applicants this week, selecting finalists for the position on Tuesday, the Board of Education announced. A final round of interviews with the Board of Education and community staff forums will be held on September 21.
WisDOT receives $80 million to repair Columbia County bridges

PORTAGE, Wis. — Columbia County will soon see changes to some of its bridges, thanks to an investment from the federal government. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation got an $80 million windfall from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law last November. That money will go towards replacing the I-39/90/94 bridge that crosses the Wisconsin River.
MMSD struggling to provide full lunch service as staffing woes continue

MADISON, Wis. — Madison schools are struggling to provide students with a satisfying lunch, district officials said Tuesday. In a statement, Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that schools have “experienced limitations in providing staff-prepared lunch options such as fresh salads, pasta, bakery, and grill options during the first couple weeks of school.”
Woman charged in fatal Vahlen Street shooting bound over for trial

MADISON, Wis. — The woman charged in a July shooting that left a Milwaukee teen dead was bound over for trial Tuesday, online court records show. Jakyra Peeples, 22, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. The charges stem from a shooting on July 22 that left Laron Bynum, 18, dead. Bynum was found inside of a Kia Optima on Vahlen Street that had been reported stolen.
Driver arrested after crashing into parked vehicles, rolling over

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Monday who they said crashed into two parked vehicles before rolling her own vehicle over. Crews were called to the 1400 block of Williamson Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a rollover crash. A 46-year-old woman was found inside the overturned vehicle.
Medical examiner confirms identity of couple who died in Madison murder-suicide

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the couple who died in a murder-suicide in Madison over the weekend. Jason Wray and Jessica Wray, both 45, died as a result of the incident Sunday afternoon. The medical examiner’s office said Jessica Wray was beaten and stabbed to death, while Jason Wray died from injuries he suffered after being hit by a semi-truck on the interstate.
