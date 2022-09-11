Read full article on original website
Todd Central Lady Rebels Make It Four Straight Wins
The Todd County Central Lady Rebels are starting to get on a roll. The Lady Rebels won their fourth straight match and sixth in the last eight as they picked up a 5-0 road win at Franklin-Simpson Tuesday night. Leading scorer Madison Henderson scored two more goals, giving her 19...
Clay’s Two Goals Not Enough as Lady Cols Fall to Muhlenberg County
The Muhlenberg County Lady Mustangs used a trio of breakaway goals to ignite their offense and pick up their fourth straight win Tuesday night. The Lady Mustangs, who were ranked 4th in the 3rd Region in the latest RPI rankings, overcame a pair of goals from Christian County’s Cayleigh Clay to take the 4-2 victory.
Lady Falcons Blank Tilghman for Sixth Win
The Fort Campbell Lady Falcons pulled back to the .500 mark Tuesday evening. Led by their defensive effort, the Lady Falcons blanked Paducah Tilghman 6-0 on post. Emma Grey tacked on another shutout game in goal while the rest of the Lady Falcons were on the attack. Keelin Grey and Anna Allen had 2 goals each and Lily Marrou and Charlize Cruz added one more goal each.
Caldwell Volleyball Tops Trigg on New Court
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team played its first match on the new floor at the CAB gym and swept three sets from Trigg County on Tuesday. Caldwell’s girls won by scores of 25-5, 25-15, 25-18 to beat the Lady Wildcats for the 22nd straight time. The Lady Tigers lead the all-time series 33-6.
Franklin-Simpson Hands Rebels 1st Loss in Overtime
Another big defensive effort from the Todd County Central Rebels Tuesday night, but this time it was not enough. The Rebel offense was not able to find the net as they lost for the first time this season, falling on the road to Franklin-Simpson 1-0 in overtime. Coach Mike Smith...
Caldwell Shuts Out Hopkins Central in 7th District Tilt
Caldwell County’s guys have won back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Tigers were victorious on the road Tuesday night, shutting out 7th District foe Hopkins County Central 2-0 in Mortons Gap. Grayden Miller scored both goals for the Tigers. He put Caldwell up 1-0 midway through...
Parker Hits 100 Win Milestone With Lady Blazers
With a win over Fort Campbell on September 6, University Heights Academy girls soccer coach Michael Parker hit a milestone in his tenure with the Lady Blazers. The 2-1 win over the Lady Falcons was Parker’s 100 victory as the UHA girls head coach. His career mark with the...
Lady Colonels Snap Skid With 3-1 Win at Crittenden
With an 8th-District meeting with UHA coming up on Thursday, the Christian County volleyball team built some momentum and ended a nine-game skid with a 3-1 win at Crittenden County on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took the opening set 25-11, but things got more difficult from there. The teams needed...
Hoptown Volleyball Surges Past Webster in Five Sets
For the first time since an opening night victory over Trigg County, the Hopkinsville volleyball team tasted victory with a 3-2 comeback over hosts Webster County on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers dropped the opener 16-25 and fell just short in the second 21-25. However, facing a decisive third set, they bounced back with a 25-19 victory to make it 2-1.
Paducah Tilghman Too Much for Falcons in High-Scoring Defeat
The Fort Campbell boys’ soccer team found the back of the net four times on Tuesday at Paducah Tilghman, but the Blue Tornado banged in seven goals for the second time in three matches to down the Falcons. Aidan Blaszkowski took his season goal total to ten with a...
Lyon Completes First Season Sweep of Trigg in 16 Years
For Lyon County and Trigg County, the past decade of boys’ soccer has meant playing in a two-team district. The regular season games don’t factor into district tournament bracket placement — there are just two teams. The district tournament location alternates every year so the games don’t affect that. And both schools are guaranteed a trip to the region tournament every year. At least until Crittenden County or Livingston Central decides to play boys’ soccer.
Max’s Moment – Branch Tallies 4 Goals in 2 Days
Caldwell County senior Tallie Branch scored four goals in two days. Branch had Caldwell’s lone goal Monday in a 2-1 setback to Hopkins County Central, then had a hat trick Tuesday as the Lady Tigers shut out Union County 10-0. YSE caught three of those goals on video –...
Austin Crick’s 39 is Low Score at Caldwell Home Match
Austin Crick claimed medalist honors with a 39 as Caldwell County defeated McCracken County on Tuesday afternoon at Princeton Golf Club. The Tigers shot 167 while the Mustangs had a team score of 176. Camden McGregor had a 41 on Senior Day at the Princeton golf course. Collin Whittington and...
Late Goal Lifts Lady Storm Past Caldwell 2-1
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger soccer team has had a strong season so far, but Caldwell’s girls suffered a disappointing loss Monday night at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Hopkins County Central’s Priya Holmes scored on a perfectly-placed shot in the lower corner from about 25 yards out as the Lady Storm picked up a 2-1 victory in 7th District soccer action. The goal came with just 34 seconds left in the contest.
Dowell Ties for 30th Place at Class 2A State Tourney
Playing in her first Class 2A State Tournament, Trigg County’s Emma Dowell finished in a tie for 30th place. Dowell was one of two individual qualifiers from the sectional tournament two weeks ago. She carded a round of 108 at the Owensboro Country Club Monday. She began her day on the back nine where she shot a 51.
Landon Hunt Leads Pack With 35 at Western Hills (w/PHOTOS)
With the regular season for high school golf ending this week, Christian County, University Heights, and Muhlenberg County got together Tuesday afternoon at Western Hills for a three-way match. In the team competition, Muhlenberg County took 1st place for the afternoon with a team score of 174. UHA was second...
PHOTOS – Caldwell Golf vs McCracken County
Caldwell County hosted McCracken County on Thursday for action at the Princeton Golf Club. Your Sports Edge was also on the course and made some shots of our own.
Hampton Leads Rebel Golfers at BGIT
Jase Hampton’s 60th place finish paced the Todd County Central golfers at Saturday’s Danny Spillman Bowling Green Invitational. The tournament was held at the Bowling Green Country Club. Hampton shot a 15-over par 87 with a round that included six pars and one birdie. Todd’s next four golfers...
Blane Ties for 11th Place at BGIT
Cate Blane had a strong showing on the back nine which helped her finish tied for 11th place Saturday at the Bowling Green Invitational. Blane made the turn at the Bowling Green Country Club with a score of 43. On the back, she had a birdie and three bogeys to come in with a 38. She finished with a round of 81.
VIDEO – Knoth Hits the Course, Court on Same Day
Caldwell County senior Claire Knoth had a busy Tuesday. She was recognized on Senior Day at Princeton Golf Club as the Caldwell County golf team hosted McCracken County. Knoth then headed to the CAB gym, where the Lady Tiger volleyball team defeated Trigg County 3-0. Afterward, Knoth discussed her busy...
