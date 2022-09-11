For Lyon County and Trigg County, the past decade of boys’ soccer has meant playing in a two-team district. The regular season games don’t factor into district tournament bracket placement — there are just two teams. The district tournament location alternates every year so the games don’t affect that. And both schools are guaranteed a trip to the region tournament every year. At least until Crittenden County or Livingston Central decides to play boys’ soccer.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO