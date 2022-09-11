Read full article on original website
Conway School District proposes anti-trans policies against students
CONWAY, Ark — The Conway School Board meeting on Tuesday was moved from their typical room to a packed auditorium in order to accommodate the crowd that came to speak up on transgender rights in schools. Two new policies suggested this week would limit transgender students' bathroom access and...
Pine Bluff ministerial group works to reduce violence
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that happened on Wednesday morning after 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was shot in a home on South Elm Street. The incident marked the city's 20th homicide— and some leaders said that number was startling. The...
September Suicide Prevention walk scheduled for Pine Bluff
A change of perception and hope are the goals of a walking event scheduled for Pine Bluff later this month.
ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity
Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter. She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
North Little Rock libraries invite teens to 'College Prep Night'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The transition from high school to college can be full of challenges— one of the biggest being financial aid applications. This year, the North Little Rock Public Library’s Laman Teen Center wanted to make navigating this process a little easier. Teens are...
Conway School Board meeting about draft policies about bathroom use regarding gender
The Conway School Board met Tuesday night to review draft policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments on overnight trips regarding gender.
Little Rock group hosting second annual festival for Hispanic Heritage Month
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thursday marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month throughout the United States, as people around the country are given the opportunity to celebrate Hispanic histories, cultures and contributions. This coming Saturday, many will be gathering in the Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock to take...
Little Rock police: Two shot at 19th St. and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
Two men were shot at the intersection Little Rock's 19th Street and Doctor Martin Luther King Drive, police report.
Mercado El Valle sharing their secret recipe with community
SHERWOOD, Ark. — We're making a stop at Mercado El Valle, one of the finest restaurants in all of Sherwood!. The locally-owned business is an all-in-one restaurant, grocery store, bakery, and butcher shop. From the food to the groceries, this restaurant dishes up Central American products which results in a truly authentic experience.
How the COVID pandemic has changed healthcare
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For the past couple of years, most of the world has been turned upside down by the COVID pandemic— And many of us, if not all of us, have been impacted by it in different ways. On the frontline of it all, have been...
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces grand reopening
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced that it will have its grand reopening on April 22, 2023. The museum is known as the oldest and largest cultural institution of its kind in the Natural State and has been undergoing a historic renovation project—with hopes to transform the museum’s building and its grounds in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park.
Some Arkansas colleges seeing 'record' enrollment numbers
ARKANSAS, USA — Universities and colleges across the natural state are seeing an uptick in enrollment which is something not many can say in other parts of the country. Across the nation, fewer and fewer students are entering the path of higher education. However, in the Natural State that's not the case, as many colleges are reporting record enrollment.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
After eight years, Stuttgart teen Cassie Compton’s disappearance remains a mystery
It has been eight years since Cassie Compton disappeared without a trace. Compton was 15 when she went missing. She was last heard from on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2014, the day after attending the Arkansas County Demolition Derby with a friend in DeWitt. At the time of her disappearance, Cassie...
‘Cheer’ star’s father shot after entering wrong apartment in Arkansas
A man shot over the weekend at a Little Rock apartment complex was identified as the father of a reality television star.
Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?
CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
Insufficient budget causes funding concerns for Jefferson County jails
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — As of recently, Jefferson County jails have been dealing with money issues, and those issues have created a cause for concern. Sheriff Lafayette Woods with Jefferson County jails explained that the adult jail and juvenile center, are both running out of money, and have struggled to feed and care for inmates.
Little Rock man gets 25-year federal sentence for 2021 shooting, chase
A Little Rock man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of a 2021 Arkansas shooting.
Suicide investigation leads to homicide arrest in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On September 14, officers with the 12th Street Division responded to a report of a suicide at a residence near Center Street. The 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and located an unresponsive female. Officers arrived on the scene and confirmed the woman to be...
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Jefferson County judge and 12 quorum court members found liable for FOIA violation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County judge and 12 members of the county's quorum court were found liable for violating the Freedom of Information Act, according to a Sunday news release. A lawsuit was filed in January against the county judge and quorum court members seeking declaratory relief...
