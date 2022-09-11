ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Pine Bluff ministerial group works to reduce violence

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are continuing their investigation into a homicide that happened on Wednesday morning after 60-year-old Jerry Simmons was shot in a home on South Elm Street. The incident marked the city's 20th homicide— and some leaders said that number was startling. The...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Arkansas Advocate

ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity

Sarah Huckabee Sanders wanted the crowd in Morrilton last week to know she’s a fighter.  She fought the media and “the radical left” while in Washington D.C., she said, and if elected Arkansas’ first female governor, she pledged to do the same against the “crazy bad ideas” coming out of the nation’s capital. “I want […] The post ON THE TRAIL: Sarah Huckabee Sanders brings anti-‘radical left’ message, celebrity appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Society
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommie Smith
THV11

Mercado El Valle sharing their secret recipe with community

SHERWOOD, Ark. — We're making a stop at Mercado El Valle, one of the finest restaurants in all of Sherwood!. The locally-owned business is an all-in-one restaurant, grocery store, bakery, and butcher shop. From the food to the groceries, this restaurant dishes up Central American products which results in a truly authentic experience.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

How the COVID pandemic has changed healthcare

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For the past couple of years, most of the world has been turned upside down by the COVID pandemic— And many of us, if not all of us, have been impacted by it in different ways. On the frontline of it all, have been...
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announces grand reopening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced that it will have its grand reopening on April 22, 2023. The museum is known as the oldest and largest cultural institution of its kind in the Natural State and has been undergoing a historic renovation project—with hopes to transform the museum’s building and its grounds in Little Rock’s MacArthur Park.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Some Arkansas colleges seeing 'record' enrollment numbers

ARKANSAS, USA — Universities and colleges across the natural state are seeing an uptick in enrollment which is something not many can say in other parts of the country. Across the nation, fewer and fewer students are entering the path of higher education. However, in the Natural State that's not the case, as many colleges are reporting record enrollment.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Change
THV11

Why does Conway have so many roundabouts?

CONWAY, Ark. — Conway, Arkansas: It's a city known for its colleges, the Wampus Cats... and roundabouts-- 31 to be exact. Kurt Jones is the Director of Transportation for the City of Conway. He gets the question about roundabouts frequently and instead wonders why other cities don't have roundabouts.
CONWAY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy