“Funny Girl” star Lea Michele tests positive for COVID-19, will be out of production for at least 10 days

Blackpink are the world’s biggest K-pop girl group, the essence of swagger in human form: a four-woman swirl of glam energy. Jisoo, Rosé, Lisa, and Jennie have blown up into a global pop sensation, even invading America—without the slightest hint of watering down what they do. Their hotly awaited new Born Pink is Blackpink’s first album since their 2020 debut, The Album, and like The Album it’s short and sweet: 8 songs, nearly all exactly 3 minutes, nearly all bristling with brassy uptempo confidence. Even when they’re they’re lovesick girls, they’re true rock stars at heart. And they’ve finally made...

MUSIC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO