Oklahoma football’s first-half offensive woes vs. Kent State: Anomaly or concern?
Jeff Lebby’s Oklahoma football offense was going nowhere fast, spinning its wheels in the mud, for nearly 29 minutes in the opening half against Kent State. The Sooner run game that had totaled 259 yards and averaged nearly seven yards a carry just one week earlier literally was ground to a halt in the early going of the Kent State game, something that Sooners fans aren’t used to seeing from an OU team that for the last five years has unleashed one of the most prolific offenses in the college game and a situation that had a red-and-white striped Oklahoma Memorial Stadium stunned to near silence.
Cavs’ Mitchell is bullish on Garland, and it’s great duo has gotten work in
Earlier this month, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired guard Donovan Mitchell in a deal with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz did receive a haul in return for Mitchell, as Cleveland sent Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round draft picks and two picks swaps, so the Cavaliers gave up their share of assets.
