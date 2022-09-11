Jeff Lebby’s Oklahoma football offense was going nowhere fast, spinning its wheels in the mud, for nearly 29 minutes in the opening half against Kent State. The Sooner run game that had totaled 259 yards and averaged nearly seven yards a carry just one week earlier literally was ground to a halt in the early going of the Kent State game, something that Sooners fans aren’t used to seeing from an OU team that for the last five years has unleashed one of the most prolific offenses in the college game and a situation that had a red-and-white striped Oklahoma Memorial Stadium stunned to near silence.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO