ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Andrews Mustangs return home with an impressive showing on both sides of the ball. Three turnovers in the first half helped the Mustangs to a 26-10 victory of the Greenwood Rangers. Ashton Galvan started at quarterback for his second consecutive week for Andrews with three touchdowns against Greenwood. Andrews moves […]

ANDREWS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO