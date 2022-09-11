Read full article on original website
East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization
A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident. Updated: 5 hours ago. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. Wander with...
Dollywood’s Harvest Festival to kick off soon, feature more than 13K pumpkins
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the leaves begin to change and the temperature becomes cooler in East Tennessee, Dollywood is set to kick off its award-winning Harvest Festival, showcasing the beauty of the Smokies. The festival will bring the park’s forests alive, fill the streets with smells of fall...
UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced Monday the launch of a new podcast featuring two former Tennessee governors aimed at crossing party lines and inspiring conversation. You Might Be Right will be hosted by former governors Phil Bredesen, a...
Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new initiative to discover the diverse species in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has led to the discoveries of nearly 100 types not previously seen in the park. The park’s nonprofit partner, Discover Life in America, launched Smokies Most Wanted and asked visitors to...
