wvlt.tv

East Tennessee family raising money for childhood cancer organization

A Corryton man was taken into custody Monday after trying to kill his mother, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Morristown authorities respond to paragliding accident. Updated: 5 hours ago. Morristown authorities, including the police department and fire department, responded to a paragliding accident Thursday morning. Wander with...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

UT launching podcast with former governors Bredesen, Haslam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced Monday the launch of a new podcast featuring two former Tennessee governors aimed at crossing party lines and inspiring conversation. You Might Be Right will be hosted by former governors Phil Bredesen, a...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee lawmakers call for an end to violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling for an end to violent crimes. On Thursday, Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic Caucus Chair, spoke on efforts state legislators could take to fight crime. “The tragedy that’s happened to the Fletcher family in Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee Valley Fair food vendors feel the pain of inflation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food vendors at the annual Tennessee Valley Fair at Chilhowee Park & Exposition Center are dealing with rising food costs due to inflation. Courtney Norris, a veterinarian at Zoo Knoxville, visits the fair almost daily during her lunch break and noticed the increase in the price of food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New species found in Great Smoky Mountains thanks to app

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new initiative to discover the diverse species in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has led to the discoveries of nearly 100 types not previously seen in the park. The park’s nonprofit partner, Discover Life in America, launched Smokies Most Wanted and asked visitors to...
CELL PHONES

