Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How Brian Kelly, LSU football are approaching Mississippi State's Air Raid attack
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never coached against Mike Leach. But the accomplished first-year LSU coach has always had great respect for the charismatic coach at Mississippi State, all the way back to his days at Grand Valley State and Leach's time at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two Ascension Parish educators named to 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council
The Louisiana Department of Education has named the members of its 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, which includes two from Ascension Parish. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley made the announcement on the department’s social media channels. Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 classroom leaders from a wide range of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hunting and fishing day events set for Sept. 24, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announces
The Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration returns in 2022 on Sept. 24 at four locations around the state. Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in Woodworth, Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Haughton and Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Monroe will host this year’s event, sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Sept. 5-9
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Sept. 5-9. Justin Viger, 17800 Hwy 44 French Settlement, LA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Who's in the Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village in Sorrento? See who will star in the upcoming film.
A Christmas movie filming at the Cajun Village and Coffee House in Sorrento Sept. 21-23 will feature some well-established actors. Daniel Lewis of Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, told the USA Today Network the movie slated for a Hallmark Channel release will include Jaicy Elliot, Bruce Campbell, Moira Kelly, and Ryan Rottman.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crash involving train, 18-wheeler reported near Donaldsonville
The intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3089 near Donaldsonville was reported as closed due to a collision involving a train and an 18-wheeler. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, no injuries were reported. The railroad crossing may be closed for several hours, deputies said. An alternate route is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Lutcher man on first-degree rape charge
A St. James Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 36-year-old Lance Woodland of Lutcher on the charge of first-degree rape. As reported in a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, a woman entered the Gramercy Police Department Aug. 15 and reported she had been raped.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crime task force to continue in Donaldsonville: Ascension Parish captain
The crime task force that has been ongoing throughout the summer will continue on the west bank, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office District 1 Captain Darryl Smith. The major over the west side district told the Donaldsonville City Council during the Sept. 13 meeting more deployments of deputies have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville man indicted for indecent behavior with juvenile, first-degree rape
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 38-year-old Pedro Porter of Donaldsonville for the charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and first-degree rape, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 14, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to a...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish grand jury indicts rapper Mystikal. Here are the charges he faces.
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office reported the charges rapper Mystikal was indicted on during a recent court appearance. An Ascension Parish grand jury handed up the charges Sept. 7 in Gonzales. Mystikal, whose name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, false...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Napoleonville man indicted for first-degree rape of mentally handicapped person
An Assumption Parish grand jury indicted 54-year-old Tyrone Chevers of Napoleonville for the charge of first-degree rape of a mentally handicapped person. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of a possible rape May 25. Detectives reportedly obtained...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish jury indicts Lutcher man for attempted murder of 4-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 27-year-old Clyderic Joseph of Lutcher for the charge of attempted first-degree murder of a 4-year-old child, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release. On July 25, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to an area hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Keep Ascension Beautiful awarded grant for west bank recycling center
Keep Ascension Beautiful has been selected as a recipient of the 2022-23 Healthy Communities Grantby Keep Louisiana Beautiful, the state’s foremost organization dealing with anti-litter and communityimprovement. According to a parish government news release, an award in the amount of $8,000 will be used to aid in theconstruction of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. James Parish jury indicts Vacherie man on murder, attempted murder charges
A St. James grand jury indicted 19-year-old Maurice Honor of Vacherie for the charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted armed robbery. According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office news release, St. James Parish deputies responded to the Vacherie area in reference to a shooting Nov. 4, 2021.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of...
Comments / 0