OCSO’s K9 Receives Protection
Orange County Sheriff’s Office K9 Phoenix will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Phoenix’s vest is sponsored by National Police Association and will be embroidered. with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org”. Delivery is...
Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler
Candace “Candy” Delane Judge Toler was born on January 5, 1957 to the late Lannie and Mary Jane (House) Judge in Orange, Tx. Candace was the oldest of seven children. Candace confessed a hope in Christ at an early age at Salem Methodist Church on 3rd and John St. She was born, raised, and educated in Orange and was a proud member of the Lutcher Stark Tigers graduating class of 1975.
Orange Man Arrested With Gun At Courthouse
Jaquion Daniels, 23 of Orange was charged Disorderly Conduct and Display of a Firearm on Tuesday at the Jasper County Courthouse. Witnesses saw the man take a handgun out of his vehicle, load it, cock it, and then place it in his pocket. The man then got into a verbal altercation with a woman, which was broken up by both Jasper Police and Jasper County Deputies.
OHS FCCLA Officers
The Orangefield High School FCCLA has chosen the following students as officers for 2022-2023:
Marva Ann Platt Paul
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marva Ann Platt Paul,67, of Orange, will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11am at the Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 until...
Michelle Dennison Clingaman
With great sadness, John and Mary Dennison announce the death of their daughter, Michelle Dennison Clingaman. She died on September 11th, 2022 at the age of 52. Visitation will take place at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas on September 15th, 2022 at 1:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow at 2:00 pm.
Angelo (A.J.) Joseph DeJohn
Angelo (A.J.) Joseph DeJohn was born March 29, 1942 in Port Arthur, Texas to Ben and Frances DeJohn. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on September 14th, 2022 in Bridge City, TX. A.J. grew up in a close-knit Italian family surrounded by many loving...
Cheryl Lynne Bass
It brings our family great sadness to announce the passing of Cheryl Lynne Bass on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas. Cheryl attended West Orange-Stark High School and received a bachelors degree from Sam Houston State University. After retirement, Cheryl lived in West Orange, Texas. Cheryl is survived by three children: daughter Brett McLeod and husband Keith of Crockett, Texas, son Justin Otte and wife Rebecca of Humble, Texas, and son Ross Otte of Kingwood, Texas. Cheryl has four grandchildren: Jacob McLeod, Katie Harkrider and husband Dustin, Caleb Otte, and Ethan Otte, along with three great grandchildren. Cheryl is also survived by many beloved family and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by parents AB and Eva Bass and sister Carol Ford.
Glenn Hughes
Glenn Hughes, 62, of Orange, passed away on September 9, 2022, in Orange, Texas. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Officiating will be Reverend Keith Giblin. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from...
Clara Louise Brewer
Clara Louise Brewer, 93, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 9, 2022, at Cherished Years in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain John Bryan. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in West Orange.
Orine Simmons Jones
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Orine Simmons Jones, 73, of Orange, will be Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 3pm at New Beginning Church Outreach Ministry. Rites of Christian Burial will follow at Hollywood Community Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2 until 3...
Wallace Joins LCM Board
Kevin Wallace has joined the LCM Board of Trustees. Mr. Wallace is a longtime resident of the district. He attended grade school in Little Cypress and graduated from LCM High School in 1998. Following graduation, he attended college at Lamar University and Lamar State College-Orange. There he graduated with an Environmental Science degree and a degree in Process Operating Technology.
Billy Ray Terrell
Billy Ray Terrell, age 79 of Orangefield, Texas, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Beaumont, Texas. A private memorial service will be held at a later date by the family. Dorman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care and services of Billy. Billy was born on December...
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard
Pearl (Meme) Moreland Bujard, 97, of Vinton, Louisiana, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Holly Hill Nursing Home in Sulphur, Louisiana. A native of Vinton, she was an active member of Welsh United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star. Mrs. Bujard retired from Calcasieu Marine Bank. Meme loved traveling throughout the country with her beloved husband, Buddy. She enjoyed cooking for her family. She also loved sports and played basketball for Vinton High School and riding in the Vinton Homecoming Parade.
OHS Debates At West Hardin
Eleven Orangefield High School debaters competed at the West Hardin High School debate meet/clinic on Saturday, September 10th. Leroy Bergeron, Maddie Powell, Jackson Droddy, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Stone Fregia, and Howard McBride.
BC Holds Off Bears In Thriller
On Tuesday the Bridge City Cardinals were up 1-0 and were leading 9-1 in the second game against the LCM Lady Bears when the power at LCM’s gym cut off due to a problem with a transformer. So the two teams and their fans showed up Wednesday afternoon to...
Sept. 13 Volleyball Scores
– The BC at LCM match had to be postponed to Wednesday because the power went out with BC leading 1-0. They are expected to resume at 5:30pm. Orangefield traveled to Warren walked away with all three teams winning! The freshman team won 25-21, 25-16. Gabby White had 3 aces, 7 assists and 2 digs. Sophia Marino had 3 aces, 2 kills and Mattie Owens had 4 kills, 1 block. 2 digs, and 2 aces. The JV team won 25-8 and 25-13. Paris Becker had 5 aces and 7 digs. Addisyn Moore had 11 assists. Sterling Richard had 3 aces, 3 kills, and 8 digs.
