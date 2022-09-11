It brings our family great sadness to announce the passing of Cheryl Lynne Bass on Thursday, September 8th, 2022, in Kingwood, Texas. Cheryl attended West Orange-Stark High School and received a bachelors degree from Sam Houston State University. After retirement, Cheryl lived in West Orange, Texas. Cheryl is survived by three children: daughter Brett McLeod and husband Keith of Crockett, Texas, son Justin Otte and wife Rebecca of Humble, Texas, and son Ross Otte of Kingwood, Texas. Cheryl has four grandchildren: Jacob McLeod, Katie Harkrider and husband Dustin, Caleb Otte, and Ethan Otte, along with three great grandchildren. Cheryl is also survived by many beloved family and friends. Cheryl was preceded in death by parents AB and Eva Bass and sister Carol Ford.

WEST ORANGE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO