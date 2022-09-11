The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO