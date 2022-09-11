Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Who’s thunder? Who’s lightning? Who cares for Michigan State’s running back duo
EAST LANSING – Through two games, Michigan State’s running back situation for the 2022 season has crystallized: a two-back system of Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard. But which one is thunder and which one is lightning? Nobody’s quite sure. “You’ve got thunder and lightning with both of...
MLive.com
New school, same problem: Michigan State facing Round 3 vs. Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
EAST LANSING – Michigan State is heading into a new challenge. After two games at home, the No. 11 Spartans (2-0) will play at Washington (2-0) on Saturday. It will be Michigan State’s first game at Husky Stadium in Seattle since 1970. Washington has a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer and new coordinators on offense and defense.
MLive.com
Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star
Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
MLive.com
Big Ten picks: MLive’s predictions for Michigan-UConn, Michigan State-Washington
Andrew Kahn: 10-13 What wackiness will come to the Big Ten this week in another large slate of non-conference games? We’ll try again to predict it. TV: FOX | Fubo (7-day free trial) | Hulu + Live TV | Sling | YouTube TV. Line: Oklahoma -11.5. Scott Frost didn’t...
MLive.com
UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size
Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
MLive.com
UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17
The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
MLive.com
Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Will Michigan State end West Coast woes vs. Washington?
EAST LANSING, MI -- West Coast road trip anyone?. After paying two soft opponents at home, Mel Tucker and the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans are heading to Washington this weekend for a very interesting matchup with a rejuvenated Huskies squad. It’s the first major test for the 2022 Spartans...
MLive.com
Michigan State using ‘sleep banking’ to prepare for trip to Washington
EAST LANSING – Payton Thorne, a native of the Chicago suburb of Naperville, has only been to the West Coast once in his life. That was a brief visit to Stanford when he was in high school. The Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback is preparing for another cross-country trip...
MLive.com
Vote on the top high school football stadium in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Earlier today we gave our rankings for the top high school football venues in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors
University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
MLive.com
The readers have spoken: See which Week 4 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
Wayland will be the place to be for one of MLive.com’s photographers Friday night. The Wildcats are hosting Forest Hills Eastern in an OK Gold Conference football game that has won MLive’s weekly photo poll, which closed noon Thursday.
MLive.com
Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’
Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
MLive.com
No hard feelings after Germie Bernard’s flip from Washington to Michigan State
EAST LANSING – When Michigan State’s team bus arrives on the University of Washington’s campus on Saturday ahead of the two teams’ non-conference matchup, it will mark the second time in 2022 that Spartans wide receiver Germie Bernard has visited the school. The first time he...
MLive.com
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint
Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 4 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 5 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in...
MLive.com
Cast a vote for the Jackson-area Athlete of the Week
JACKSON -- With fall sports in full swing, here is a chance to choose which performance of the past week was the biggest. Polls will close Monday morning.
MLive.com
Jackson-area Week 4 football picks
JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi leaves Interstate 8 for CHSL
JACKSON -- Lumen Christi is leaving the Interstate 8. The move became official on Tuesday when the Catholic High School League accepted the Titans as its newest member. The move puts to an end Lumen Christi’s tenure in the Interstate 8 which began in 2014. “I think it’s going...
msu.edu
MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing
UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
themanchestermirror.com
With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
