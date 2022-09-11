ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UConn coach says Michigan football has no weakness, envies roster size

Michigan is ranked fourth in the country and is coming off a Big Ten championship and playoff appearance. Connecticut has already lost twice this year, won just once last season, and hasn’t surpassed three wins in a season since 2015. Saturday’s matchup at Michigan Stadium resembles David vs. Goliath,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

UConn vs. Michigan Football prediction and spread odds: Saturday, 9/17

The Michigan Wolverines have kicked off their season in fine form with two wins over Colorado State and Hawaii. Our experts hit their Week 1 best bet on Michigan -30.5 and followed it up with another winner in Week 2, which you can find here. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 107-17 in the two matchups, and they should pick up another easy win on Saturday against the UConn Huskies. Let’s dive into our experts’ UConn vs. Michigan prediction and explain why we predict there will be points from both sides.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Even after two dominant games, Michigan football has ideas for improvement

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan is 0-2 on the opening coin toss this season. Once the games have started, however, the Wolverines have been unstoppable. Michigan has steamrolled its first two opponents, beating Colorado State 51-7 in the opener and topping Hawaii 56-10 on Saturday. Only one team in FBS has scored more points than Michigan. Only 10 have allowed fewer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

How to get new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus shoes in MSU, Michigan colors

University of Michigan and Michigan State University fans can represent their favorite teams in a whole new way. Fanatics has released new University of Michigan and Michigan State University Nike Pegasus Shoes. Rock maize and blue Michigan Wolverine Pegasus 39, Pegasus 38, or Pegasus 37 Running Shoes. Or grab a pair of green and white State Spartans Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes while supplies last. Save up to 65% off sitewide. The 48-hour only sale ends soon.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Washington is off to a hot start, but Michigan State is a ‘different animal’

Twenty-one years ago, Washington opened the 2001 season by knocking off No. 11 Michigan, 23-18, in a non-conference matchup at Husky Stadium. In the two full decades since then, Washington has won a pair of Pac-12 titles and gone to the College Football Playoff. But it hasn’t repeated that feat from 2001: beating a ranked non-league opponent from a power conference.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint

Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 4 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in Flint. 5 / 18. Pizza vending machine offers up three-minute pies in...
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area Week 4 football picks

JACKSON -- It’s Week 4 of the high school football season. In the topsy-turvy world of the Cascades Conference, Napoleon is on top, for now, following the Week 3 win at Manchester, but with the Pirates taking a break from conference play, Grass Lake can join them in first place with a win over Hanover-Horton.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Lumen Christi leaves Interstate 8 for CHSL

JACKSON -- Lumen Christi is leaving the Interstate 8. The move became official on Tuesday when the Catholic High School League accepted the Titans as its newest member. The move puts to an end Lumen Christi’s tenure in the Interstate 8 which began in 2014. “I think it’s going...
JACKSON, MI
msu.edu

MSU Alert: Shots fired in Downtown East Lansing

UPDATE (09-11-22 at 2:37 a.m.): The suspect(s) is believed to have left the area. There is no suspect information available at this time. Preliminary information indicates there is no longer a danger to the community. This incident is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department. MSU ALERT (09-11-22 at...
EAST LANSING, MI
themanchestermirror.com

With fewer inmates (and officers), Michigan closes another prison

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Prison facilities in Ionia and Adrian are shrinking this fall in the wake of a plummeting prison population and a crippling shortage of workers. The consolidations won’t result in layoffs, however. There are enough openings in...
MICHIGAN STATE

