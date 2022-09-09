ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Xbox announces its Series 2 Elite controller with astronomical price tag — this tip will help

By Georgina Young
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago

XBOX has released the design of Series 2 of its Elite controller, with two versions will be available for Xbox Series X/S users.

Elite controllers have always been a pricey accessory, one of the most expensive extras made for the console.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LeJ8K_0hqbImGj00
The standard version is on the left, and the core version on the right. Credit: Xbox

The standard Elite controller comes in at £159.99 ($179.99), just £90 ($100) cheaper than the Series S console.

However, Xbox recently announced a new Xbox Elite Core controller which comes with a much smaller price tag.

Recognisable by its white design — over the standard black — the Elite Core controller comes with the same upgrades as its standard counterpart.

This includes adjustable-tension thumbsticks, short hair trigger locks, re-engineered components, and wrap-around rubberised grip.

Despite this, there is a hefty price difference, with the Core controller costing just £114.99 ($129.99).

The difference in price comes from the number of accessories you get in addition to the controller.

Both versions come with a thumbstick adjustment tool and a USB-C charging cable.

However, the standard version also comes complete with a charging dock, a carrying case, a set of thumbsticks, paddles and a d-pad that you can swap out with the existing inputs.

If you think you can do without all the added extras, then the Core controller is a good choice for price conscious fans.

Xbox announced that it won’t be raising the price of its consoles despite global high inflation rates.

However, its fans will still pay more than PlayStation players in energy costs.

The PlayStation 5 costs roughly £4 a year in energy costs when left in Standby Mode, compared to the Series X, which can cost up to £132.

This is because of the Xbox’s Instant On feature which saves your game progress, even when the console is shut down.

Players can halve these costs by switching their console to Energy Saver mode

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhjL5_0hqbImGj00

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered...

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Elite#Xbox One Controller#Playstation Controller#Video Game#Xbox Series X S#Core#Usb
BGR.com

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: The best Windows laptop gets a modern refresh

The Dell XPS 13 has long been considered the best of the best of Windows laptops, thanks to its slim and stylish design, powerful internals, and crisp display. But Dell wants to experiment a little more. While you might assume that the XPS 13 Plus is either a bigger or more powerful version of the standard XPS 13, the new laptop instead serves as an introduction to a new design language for the laptop series, while still retaining excellent performance and a range of awesome features.
COMPUTERS
WWD

The 29 Best Women’s Sweatpants for Working Out, Lounging, and More

Women’s sweatpants have certainly come a long way. From once being declared “a sign of defeat” by Karl Lagerfeld to becoming the heroes of our work-from-home wardrobes, the cozy staple has transformed well beyond its colorful tracksuit days of the early aughts when every It girl from Paris Hilton to Aaliyah to Jennifer Lopez rocked an ultra low-rise cut of the style. Whether you prefer joggers or sweats, today’s iteration of the sweatpant takes on sleeker, more modern silhouettes that can be styled with a white T-shirt, bodysuit, hoodie or sports bra from the gym to the couch in a...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
740K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy