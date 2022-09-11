Man arrested, charged after being caught on video attacking dog with shovel

A man was arrested and charged after being caught on camera severely beating a small dog with a shovel.

The attack happened Thursday in a Woodlawn neighborhood. According to police, the video shows 42-year-old Tianthony Wagner approaching two dogs who are fenced in their owner's backyard.

The video then shows Wagner leave and retrieve a shovel from the carport. He then starts to swing at the dogs. One of the dogs runs to the other side of the yard, while a chihuahua, named Pablo stands near the fence. Wagner continues to swing and strikes Pablo causing severe injuries to the small dog. The video later shows Pablo on the ground, not moving.

“It made me physically ill. He has a severe brain injury.” Michelle Marcis with Proud Pups Rescue said about the video. The group is taking care of the dog after the owner needed their help.

"They had to see a video of their dog getting beat in their own backyard,” Marcis said. “I think they had a lot of trouble processing it and then knowing that they couldn't afford to help him. So we were glad we were able to step in.”

Pablo is hospitalized at MedVet Cincinnati. Saturday, Proud Pub Rescue said he was stable, but did not want to stand up or eat. “Doctors seemed really hopeful. We hope he can pull through this,” the group said in a Facebook post.

Photo by: Proud Pups Rescue Pablo is recovering from his injuries.

“It's hard to imagine someone being able to hurt a sentient being like that, “ Marcis said. “They can’t speak for themselves or stand up for themselves.”

While the video can be unsettling, the rescue group says it played an important role in the investigation.

"That video shows exactly what happened,” Maria Lobuono with the group said. “In order for justice to be served, it needed it needs to be shared.”

Marcis added, “A lot of the time with animal cruelty cases, it's difficult to get an arrest.”

The group desperately needs donations, to help Pablo recover. Donations can be made on Venmo @proudpupsrescue or PayPal to proudpupsrescue@gmail.com. You can also click this link to make a donation.

Wagner appeared before a judge Monday morning.

Photo by: Jay Warren

According to court documents, he is charged with Injuring animals and prohibitions concerning companion animals.

Wagner spent 21 years in the army before being honorable discharged. The defense claims he suffers from PTSD.

His next court date is September 20.

