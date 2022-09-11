Read full article on original website
WVU men’s soccer opens Sun Belt action vs. Coastal Carolina
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team begins Sun Belt Conference play on Friday, Sept. 16, against Coastal Carolina. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Friday is Bark at the Park, as well as International Student Night. The first 100 fans will receive...
WVU’s backup QBs continue to “get a lot of work”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – JT Daniels has been the premier quarterback for West Virginia this season, but the three others behind him are also putting in the work. Redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene has the most game experience behind Daniels and is the most likely out of all the backups to enter the game if needed. Greene saw one snap against Pitt which turned into a gain of five yards. Head coach Neal Brown said on Tuesday they continue to carry packages specifically for Greene and he is ready to go at all times.
WVU volleyball opens home slate with Mountaineer Invitational
The West Virginia University volleyball team opens its home slate, playing host to the Mountaineer Invitational, a three-match tournament from Sept. 15-16 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVUGAME, or at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at the Gold Gate of the...
Quick hits: Brown’s team is getting “back to work”
MORGANTOWN, W. Va — Neal Brown’s Mountaineers were stunned Saturday as they watched Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant streak down the sideline for a pick-six, sealing WVU’s 55-42 loss to the Jayhawks. History was attached to the defeat as it bore several not-so-positive firsts. Brown took his first...
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson
Neal Brown’s seat heats up as West Virginia faces Towson. The West Virginia Mountaineers are 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades, and the vultures are circling Morgantown. With pressure ramping up on coach Neal Brown, Saturday’s game at home against Towson is a must win,...
Brown on Sean Martin: “He deserves to play more”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – This offseason was deemed an important one for defensive lineman Sean Martin. Once looked at as one of the premier high school football talents in the state of West Virginia, Martin is in his third season with the Mountaineers. After primarily playing on special teams as...
West Virginia Ranks No. 25 in Week One Coaches’ Poll
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 25 in the 2022 Week One Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) on Tuesday. This is the highest ranking WVU...
Vote for your week two Elite Roofing Elite Player of the Week
Gold and Blue Nation will showcase the Elite Rooting Elite Player of the Week on this week’s edition of Mountaineer GameDay, which will be partly decided with the help of our viewers through a fan vote. Make sure to pick your best player of the week in the poll on the right.
WVU hoops to host Bowling Green in charity exhibition
The West Virginia University men’s basketball team will host a charity exhibition game against Bowling Green inside the WVU Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. This will be the fifth time that WVU has played in...
WVU Sports Hall of Fame set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University will hold its 32nd annual Sports Hall of Fame induction on Saturday prior to the WVU-Towson football game. Induction ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. in the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility. The public is invited to attend, and the event is free of charge.
