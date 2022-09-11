Read full article on original website
‘Bring Lucian home’: Missing Yakima boy’s family expands search as authorities pull back
YAKIMA, Wash. — The search for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia took on a different note Wednesday morning, as family members took over coordinating search efforts from law enforcement — now without drones, tracking dogs or trained search and rescue personnel. “Right now, all of this has fallen back...
KHQ Right Now
Police continue to search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima
4-year-old Lucian Mungia has gone missing from Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima, and a statewide alert has been issued. While search has scaled back slightly, officials are still looking for help from the public.
KIMA TV
YSCO search and rescue ends search for missing 4-year-old, mom asking for community help
"We want to be as thorough as possible," said Lt. Kyle Cameron with Yakima County search and rescue. "We're getting down to the point where we really don't have a lot more to search unfortunately." It's been nearly three days since four year old Lucian was last seen near Sarg...
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
KIMA TV
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
ncwlife.com
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot
WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
KIMA TV
Local law enforcement officials say fatal crashes in Yakima are breaking records
YAKIMA -- The amount of people dying from car crashes in Yakima is increasing at a disturbing rate. Although The Yakima Police department has seen a decrease in car crashes, there has been a 120% increase in deadly crashes over the last two years compared to the four years before.
Yakima Herald Republic
Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima
An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
38 firearms, meth, money and fentanyl seized from Mexican cartel in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — An array of firearms was recovered from two separate caches in Yakima through a collaborative seizure from local police, Homeland Security agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). According to the Yakima Police Department, two federal search warrants were executed on September...
Police Searching for 4-Year-Old who Went Missing Saturday Evening in Yakima Area
Yakima Police say 4-year-old Lucian was last seen at approximately 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarge Hubbard Park in Yakima. In an update on Saturday evening, Yakima's Police Chief said the child was reported missing after being last seen playing in the park. Drones and bloodhounds were being utilized in the initial search on Saturday night.
Benton County deputies rescue lost dog from irrigation pond
BENTON CITY, Wash. — Deputies are trying to reunite a lost puppy with its family after they saved it from an irrigation pond in Benton County on Tuesday. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the dog — a small, black dog with bright eyes and a long white streak on its chest — was trapped in an irrigation pond at Weber Canyon off McBee Rd.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
KIMA TV
YSO says pulling back resources doesn't mean the search is over for Lucian
YAKIMA -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YSO) says they are pulling back their Search and Rescue team after sending out all their resources and exhausting all the areas searching for Lucian. But that doesn’t mean the search is over. The Yakima Police Department and numerous volunteers are going to...
LIVE UPDATES: Civilian searchers now allowed to look for missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA – Authorities are asking if you see Lucian Munguia that you call 911 immediately. They said they do not need volunteer searchers at this time. Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, 40 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
Driver arrested for DUI after truck plunges into canal
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A truck was pulled from a canal northeast of Grandview over the weekend. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Griffin Road and Snipes Road for a vehicle that had gone into the canal. Officials report two occupants...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
