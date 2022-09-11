ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot

WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima

An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
KING 5

Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Benton County deputies rescue lost dog from irrigation pond

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Deputies are trying to reunite a lost puppy with its family after they saved it from an irrigation pond in Benton County on Tuesday. According to a social media post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the dog — a small, black dog with bright eyes and a long white streak on its chest — was trapped in an irrigation pond at Weber Canyon off McBee Rd.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
WAPATO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found

Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
SUNNYSIDE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy