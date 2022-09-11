Read full article on original website
Rockford Museum hosting fundraiser
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum will host a fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 411 Kent Street. Tickets start of at $30, there will also be food, live music and free first floor tours. The museum has been operating since 1942, all...
Volunteers needed for Stroll on State
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer. The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running. “We’re hoping for...
New Edgebrook business looks to educate young culinary artists
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook Shopping Center makes room for a new business that will provide hands-on education for those looking for a job in the culinary arts. The new restaurant, Sonny’s Place, will be a café style and will share the space with students from the Awaken Foundation, a local news organization focused on providing at-risk youth with opportunities in the world of food.
GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
Hazy Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
Three Rockford teens arrested in Freeport with reported stolen vehicle
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old face a slew of charges after being arrested Wednesday in Freeport. Freeport police just after 10 p.m. located a vehicle reported stolen out of Rockford in the area of W. Beach Street and N. Waddell Avenue in Freeport. The vehicle then...
City to host public safety town hall meetings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is hosting three upcoming Public Safety Town Hall meetings. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Chief of Police Carla Redd and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia. They will provide an overview of the City’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North...
Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford public school staff members pack a board meeting Tuesday night demanding a fair contract. Paraprofessionals are teacher’s assistants. Teacher shortages nationwide and in Rockford force these local staff members to fulfill more responsibilities and they feel they aren’t recognized for it.
Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes. Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube. The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be...
Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
Task force: Inmate at Winnebago County jail died from health complication
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Results of an in-custody death investigation are released Wednesday, stating no criminal charges will be filed. David C. Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell in April 2022 at the Winnebago County jail. He was housed in the medical wing when he was found, according to jail staff.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old sees federal prison time for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Shazariya Hibbett, was sentenced to 90 months for an incident from October 2020. Prosecutors say Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that Rockford police officers attempted to stop but lost sight of...
How the Hub City is preparing for the potential railroad strike
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly all the items we purchase make their way to being sold in our local stores, by train. But in just a few days, those essential deliveries by rail may stop dead in their tracks. “We don’t know until this strike, how important rail is to...
Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
