Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford Museum hosting fundraiser

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum will host a fundraiser on Saturday, September 17 from 4 - 6 p.m. at 411 Kent Street. Tickets start of at $30, there will also be food, live music and free first floor tours. The museum has been operating since 1942, all...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Volunteers needed for Stroll on State

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a holiday tradition for nearly a decade in the city of Rockford, bringing residents together through music, food and holiday cheer. The 10th annual Stroll on State is back, and volunteers are needed to help it get up and running. “We’re hoping for...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New Edgebrook business looks to educate young culinary artists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Edgebrook Shopping Center makes room for a new business that will provide hands-on education for those looking for a job in the culinary arts. The new restaurant, Sonny’s Place, will be a café style and will share the space with students from the Awaken Foundation, a local news organization focused on providing at-risk youth with opportunities in the world of food.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

GoFundMe created for Freeport couple hurt in house explosion

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help the couple seriously hurt after a devastating home explosion Tuesday night in rural Freeport. Family members say the couple, Al and Bonnie Bawinkel, have a long road to recovery after being pulled from their burning house and airlifted to a Rockford hospital for treatment.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

NITAB plans training classes for officers on SAFE-T act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Law enforcement officials in Northern Illinois sound the alarm, preparing training sessions for Stateline officers on the Illinois SAFE-T Act, a law that takes effect in January. In collaboration with Boone and Winnebago County officials, Northern Illinois Training Advisory Board leaders say their upcoming sessions make...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Hazy Sunshine Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazy sunshine with highs in the upper 70′s. Low 80′s tomorrow through Sunday with a slight chance for showers on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday we could see highs in the upper 80′s.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

City to host public safety town hall meetings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford is hosting three upcoming Public Safety Town Hall meetings. Residents will hear from Mayor Tom McNamara, Chief of Police Carla Redd and Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia. They will provide an overview of the City’s efforts to reduce violent crime across the community.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Greenwich Village Art Fair returning for its 74th year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Greenwich Village Art Fair is returning for its 74th year on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m-6 p.m., through Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The festival will be located at the Rockford Art Museum Park at Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Public School staff ask for wage increases over staff shortages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of Rockford public school staff members pack a board meeting Tuesday night demanding a fair contract. Paraprofessionals are teacher’s assistants. Teacher shortages nationwide and in Rockford force these local staff members to fulfill more responsibilities and they feel they aren’t recognized for it.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Safety expert offers tips to avoid a home explosion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local fire chief says home explosions are rare, though there are things you can do now to avoid a disaster later. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matthew Knott says home explosions from gas vary in how much destruction they cause. Some can be fatal while others can just damage part of the house. He says most of the issues they deal with in Rockford have to do with natural gas.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Stephenson County board meetings to stream live on Youtube

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents can now watch county board meetings from the comfort of their own homes. Stephenson County board meetings will be streamed live on Youtube. The county opened its official page in July 2022. Page moderators say those who subscribe to the Youtube page will be...
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Couple critically hurt, airlifted to hospital after house explodes in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Emergency crews and law enforcement said two people suffer grave injuries Tuesday evening, after their home exploded in Freeport just after 7 p.m. The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office said the couple, believed to own the home near U.S. Route 20 and Harlem Center Road, was inside when it exploded. They were helped out of the house by a neighbor and passerby before firefighters arrived on scene, but not before sustaining serious injuries from the explosion.
FREEPORT, IL
WIFR

Hard Rock Casino employees to see a boom in their bank account

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hard Rock Casino bumps up its employees wages significantly for half of it’s U.S. workforce, including Rockford. Staff say this $3 raise on all future paychecks couldn’t come at a better time, as inflation surges and a fear of a recession lingers. “At the...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store opens its doors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new bargain store in Rockford cut the ribbon Thursday morning, as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is officially open. The store is located in the former Old Time Pottery building on 5830 East State Street. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet offers customers a wide variety of bargains on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford man gets nearly 8 years for semi-automatic weapon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 33-year-old sees federal prison time for illegally possessing a loaded semi-automatic handgun. Shazariya Hibbett, was sentenced to 90 months for an incident from October 2020. Prosecutors say Hibbett was a passenger in a vehicle that Rockford police officers attempted to stop but lost sight of...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man gets 20 years for 2018 shooting on Kishwaukee Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Devin L. Stevenson, 38, received a 20 year prison sentence Monday for a shooting that happened in 2018. Stevenson was convicted of attempted first-degree murder during a bench trial. Prosecutors say that on May 16, 2018, Stevenson shot a man who was driving a vehicle on...
ROCKFORD, IL

