Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomes baby son
AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns have a new little fan!. University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown welcomed his son, DeMarvion Germanic Lee Overshown Jr., to the world on Tuesday. “My little guy made his appearance today,” Overshown said on Twitter. According to the social media post, DeMarvion Jr....
84 'juggings' reported in Austin so far this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating 84 "jugging" incidents from this year. Jugging is when a person withdraws money from a bank or ATM and is followed and then targeted by thieves at a different location. Police have made an arrest in the one of the cases. On...
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
Dancers take flight for a cause at Austin's Seaholm Plaza
AUSTIN, Texas — Some people look at a building and see a building. Others see a stage. Sally Jacques, the artistic director at Blue Lapis Light, an Austin-based aerial dance company, saw potential in a parking garage at Seaholm Plaza. Starting Wednesday, the company will be putting on a show.
UT Austin opens Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge
A new elite gaming lounge is now open for UT Austin students. It's a place where they can train and compete at the highest levels in the esports world.
New COVID-19 boosters have arrived in Central Texas
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) is now offering updated COVID-19 boosters for those 12 and older. WCCHD have begun receiving bivalent boosters, also referred to as the updated COVID-19 boosters, and are able to begin administering them to those who are eligible. These boosters target not only the original strain of COVID-19 but the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants as well.
New report says many people still struggle with access to food in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — While Austin is home to legendary breakfast tacos and farm-to-table restaurants, affordability and access to food remain a challenge for many. The State of the Food System report found that food insecurity in Travis County is still up since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic caused massive disruptions in all industries, down to the way food is produced, locally and nationally.
Hemp has been legal in Texas for three years. This summer put its profitability to the test
TAYLOR, Texas — The drought in Central Texas hit many crops, but one farmer said the recently legalized hemp crop survived for the most part. E3 Agriculture's hemp farm near Taylor is being harvested for the spring crop. "This is a 32-acre hemp plot, primarily for fiber," said founder...
Annual 'Dam That Cancer' fundraiser begins on Lake Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday marks the 13th annual "Dam That Cancer" fundraiser. People are competing in a 21-mile paddleboard contest across the entire length of Lake Austin, from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam. The fundraiser is hosted by Flatwater Foundation, a nonprofit that provides access to mental health...
City of Austin to launch disaster resilience hubs
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching various "resilience hubs" to better prepare the community for a range of natural disaster threats. Resilience hubs are intended to complement emergency responses and operations, as well as act as trusted neighborhood spaces to strengthen community ties and provide basic needs when disasters occur. These hubs will focus on threats like flooding, drought, extreme heat and wildfires and will be placed throughout areas that have vulnerable populations.
Leander puts up new population signs showing spike in growth
LEANDER, Texas — Leaders with the City of Leander are saying more people have moved to their city and they now have the population signs to prove it. The City tweeted a photo of the new signs on Thursday, which have been updated to show the new population. Based...
Access and affordability for food within the Austin area is still a challenge for residents
The "State of the Food System" report found that food insecurity is still up since the pandemic. KVUE's Pamela Comme explains.
Austin resident claims lottery ticket worth $5 million
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin resident scratched off some good luck with the Texas Lottery, earning them $5 million in winnings!. The resident, who elected to stay anonymous, claimed the top prize-winning ticket of $5 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game "Casino Millions." This winning ticket was purchased at the Star Stop 75, which is located at 5801 N. Interstate 35.
City of Liberty Hill enters Phase 4 water restrictions
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — The City of Liberty Hill has entered Phase 4 water restrictions as of Sept. 15. Due to the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) water treatment facility needing to repair an intake pipe, the facility is shutting down for repairs. During a water inspection on Aug. 8, contractors discovered that there was a leak in an intake pipe in Lake Travis.
Georgetown community to mark 1-year anniversary of Ponderosa Pet Resort fire
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Sunday, the Georgetown community will gather to remember the lives of 75 pets who were killed in a fire at a boarding facility one year ago. On Sept. 18, 2021, a fire at the Ponderosa Pet Resort killed 75 dogs who were trapped inside. No smoke alarm or sprinklers were installed at the facility, and no personnel was at the facility when the fire broke out. The incident resulted in fire code changes in the City of Georgetown.
HAAM Day returns at Austin music venues
Musicians were on stages across Austin, supporting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. KVUE checked in on HAAM Day at Waterloo Park.
Hispanic Heritage Month: The difference between 'Hispanic' and 'Latino'
AUSTIN, Texas — Every year, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. The month aims to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans thorough U.S. history. Throughout this Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE Daybreak will be featuring Hispanic changemakers in the Austin community. KVUE will...
Woman holding onto car's hood while alleged thief drives off leads to wreck on North Lamar
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been arrested after a stolen car chase led to a wreck on North Lamar Boulevard in Austin late Tuesday night. The incident began at around 11:45 p.m. when police spotted a woman on the hood of a moving car on North Lamar, near Crestview Station. Police said the car belonged to the woman on the hood, and she was trying to stop someone from stealing it.
Advocates push for a safe fencing ordinance in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Wrought iron fences with spiked tops can be described by some as "dangerous" and "deadly," and one Austin man doesn't think they should be used after he found a deer impaled on one. Alex, an Austin resident, was driving on Rollingwood Drive when he saw a...
'A real honky tonk' | Kacey Musgraves stops by Austin's Broken Spoke
AUSTIN, Texas — A "Golden" guest stopped by a legendary Austin music venue over the weekend. The Broken Spoke shared on Instagram that country singer and Texas native Kacey Musgraves visited on Saturday. The venue wrote that Musgraves and her boyfriend, writer Cole Schafer, had something specific in mind for the evening.
