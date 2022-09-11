ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

kagstv.com

A&M names Jordan Szabo associate head coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Two-time ITA Assistant Coach of the Year Jordan Szabo was promoted to associate head coach, Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced Wednesday. "I'm delighted to announce the promotion of Jordan to associate head coach," Weaver said. "There is no one more...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

A&M baseball learns 2023 SEC schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M baseball received its 30-game 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule from the league Wednesday afternoon. The Aggies’ SEC assignments feature home series against Alabama, Florida, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. The Maroon & White embark on league road series at Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

#17 Aggie men's golf opens season with win at Badger Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won its season-opener at the Badger Invitational while William Paysse earned co-medalist honors Tuesday at the University Ridge Golf Course. The Aggies, who entered the final round with a three-shot lead, carded a tournament-best 11-under 277 to...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

A&M softball announces fall schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M softball head coach Trisha Ford announced the team’s fall schedule on Tuesday. The Aggies host McLennan Community College at Davis Diamond on Friday, Sept. 30, at 6 p.m. and Houston at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Texas A&M’s third and final game of the fall will take place at Texas State at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kagstv.com

Bryan man turns suicide attempt into support for others

BRYAN, Texas — With September being Suicide Awareness Month according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, a Bryan man is spreading awareness by championing a grief and suicide support group after attempting to take his own life. Paul Borboa lost his daughter in 1998 to a rare Japanese...
BRYAN, TX

